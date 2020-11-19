Era of buybacks under threat as rising debt meets politics, ESG

The age of the share buyback may be drawing to a close.

After spending almost $8 trillion on their own stock over the past 20 years, S&P 500 companies slashed such outlays by more than half in the second quarter as the coronavirus-induced economic slump forced many to prioritize shoring up their balance sheets.

While it may not be a surprise to see companies distributing less cash during an economic crisis, there are good reasons to believe that they won't snap back to pre-pandemic levels once the economy normalizes.

Rising corporate debt levels along with growing pressures from employees, customers, investors and politicians for a more equitable distribution of capitalism's spoils are threatening the viability of a tactic that has been the go-to ploy of company boards looking to juice their share prices in the absence of top-line growth.

A prolonged drop in the volume of buybacks would remove an important plank of support for investors who have come to expect them. It could also encourage companies to deploy their cash in more productive ways by increasing capital expenditure or investment in R&D.

"Gearing up and buying back shares has been the way to deliver returns to shareholders," said Toby Gibb head of investment directing, equities at Fidelity International in an interview. "But there is a change in emphasis and a shift away from purely focusing on shareholder returns and focusing on other stakeholders."

Buybacks have become increasingly popular this century. They totaled $2.586 trillion between 2000 and 2010 before doubling to $5.295 trillion in the past 10 years, led by a $1.453 trillion splurge by the cash-rich information technology sector.

The scale of buybacks between 2010 and 2020 was such that it accounted for 53.4% of total operating earnings of S&P 500 companies, and coincided with a doubling in the market capitalization of the S&P 500 in that period, from $12.686 trillion to $25.637 trillion.

The pace of buybacks accelerated when President Donald Trump cut corporation tax from 35% to 21% through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in late 2017. Buybacks surged from $519.4 billion in 2017 to a record $806.41 billion in 2018. While that figure slipped to $728.74 billion in 2019, it was still by a distance the second highest on record.

They have been a winning strategy.

In the decade leading up to the pandemic, the S&P 500 buyback index — which measures the equal-weighted performance of 100 companies with the highest buyback ratio in the S&P 500 — outperformed the S&P 500. As of Dec. 31 2019, the index had delivered an annualized return of 13.6% over 10 years, compared with 11.2% for the broader S&P 500.

Out of fashion

Buybacks are expected to have dropped to $90 billion in the second quarter of 2020, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices — down 54.7% from $198.72 billion in the first quarter — and would have been lower but for a one-off $17 billion purchase by communications group T-Mobile US Inc. Dividends were also slashed, falling $42 billion in the quarter, the biggest decline since the first quarter of 2009.

For those companies that have pushed ahead with buybacks this year, they have been punished by the market. In the wake of the coronavirus, while the S&P 500 index has recovered from the shock to post a return of 6.2% in 2020 to date, the buyback index has delivered a negative return of 11.3%.

In some sectors the cancellation of buybacks was more than just a prudent accounting choice. Banks — the leading proponents of share buybacks after big tech — have been banned from the practice by the Federal Reserve until at least the fourth quarter after stress tests indicated loan losses could push lenders close to their capital minimums.

Even after corporate America has passed through the eye of the coronavirus storm, pressure is likely to remain on companies to hold off on a return to business as usual when it comes to buybacks. Some of that pressure is coming from the response to growing income inequality, something that has been exacerbated by the economic fallout from the measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Fueling inequality

Few have benefited more from the buyback addiction than the executive class. Company boards have increasingly paid executives in stock options, incentivizing management to boost the share price over all other considerations.

In an August 2019 study, Lawrence Mishel and Julia Wolfe of the Economic Policy Institute found that the ratio in CEO-to-typical-worker compensation ratio jumped from 58-to-1 in 1989 to 278-to-1 in 2018. The study found that "stock-related components of compensation — stock options and stock awards — make up two-thirds to three-fourths of all CEO compensation."

While top executives have benefited from the increased use of buybacks, wages for the average American have stagnated and inequality has increased.

Between 1980 and 2020 — when adjusted for inflation — median weekly earnings among full-time employed workers in the U.S. rose from $321 to $362, an average increase of little more than a dollar a year, or 13% over 40 years. As a result of the coronavirus that figure spiked to $392 in the second quarter of 2020, though the Bureau of Labor Statistics attributed that to a larger decline in the employment of lower-paid workers than higher-paid as companies laid off staff.

The mass deployment of capital toward buybacks has come at the expense of investment in long-term growth.

Capital expenditure by U.S. public companies as a percentage of cash flow has been on the decline, falling to the lowest level since 2007 in 2019, data compiled by S&P Global Ratings shows.

Similarly, research and development spending has been on the slide. It fell to 1.8% of the market cap of the S&P 500 in 2018, from 2.5% in 2010 and has been below 2% since 2013, according to the National Science Foundation.

These trends have not gone unnoticed by Democratic presidential nominee and current frontrunner to win the White House in November's election, Joe Biden.

Biden vs shareholder capitalism

In March, Biden called on "every CEO in America" to commit to stopping buybacks for the rest of the year. He further set out his stall in a July 9 speech made in Dunmore, Pa., promising to reshape American capitalism in favor of its workers and productive capacity and labeling the idea that corporations should only be responsible to their shareholders a "farce," stating, "it's way past time that we put an end to the era of shareholder capitalism."

Should he become the next U.S. president, he will have added leverage to reshape corporate practices thanks to the trillions of dollars of state support pumped into the economy to combat the current downturn, according to Gibb.

"There will be pressure on companies that benefit from furlough schemes, there will be a lot of political and societal pressure to invest sustainably going forward and not to just pay out dividends or share buybacks," he said.

Biden's plans to raise corporation tax from 21% to 28%, reversing half of Trump's cut, would also be damaging for buybacks. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. calculated that the tax would contribute to a $20 drop in S&P 500 per-share earnings to $150, a significant weight on possible future buybacks.

It is not known yet how much sway they might have in a Biden administration, but there are more radical voices within the Democratic Party on this issue. Senators Tammy Baldwin and Elizabeth Warren were among a group of lawmakers pushing for a Reward Work Act proposed in 2018, seeking to ban share buybacks on the open market and empowering workers to directly elect a third of corporate boards.

Buying back shares was made possible in 1982 when the Securities and Exchange Commission changed its rules, allowing executives to buy back their own shares without the risk of being accused of manipulating the stock price.

Stakeholder capitalism

Companies are keen to show they are listening to these concerns. A symbolic step change toward so-called stakeholder capitalism — whereby companies focus on long-term value creation — was marked in August 2019 when the Business Roundtable, a lobby group formed by 181 of the U.S.'s biggest companies, stated they would lead their companies "for the benefit of all stakeholder — customers, employees, suppliers, communities and shareholders."

It was the first time since 1997 that the group has not advocated shareholder primacy.

Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and chairman of Business Roundtable, claimed "these modernized principles reflect the business community's unwavering commitment to continue to push for an economy that serves all Americans.

While declining to comment specifically for this story, a JPMorgan Chase spokesperson pointed to the bank's efforts to support customers providing grace periods for payments and waiving fees as well as committing $50 million to help address the humanitarian crisis.

Pressure from within

Companies are also facing pressure from the growing ESG investment industry as well as from employees keen to work for companies that align with their values.

The tech sector has some particularly activist employees. Facebook Inc. staff have called on CEO Mark Zuckerberg to address far right content on its platform, while Alphabet Inc. has experienced walkouts over the treatment of female staff.

"We are starting to see that [pressure] not just from policy but also society," Amandeep Shihn, head of emerging markets equity and sustainable investment research manager at Willis Towers Watson, said in an interview. "Society is asking more questions of politicians as well as companies about their behavior and you're seeing that more internally as well with employees asking more questions of their employers."

Buyback debt

While cash-rich companies had the means to repurchase shares, the explosion in buybacks was also funded by debt — and with the Federal Reserve maintaining low borrowing costs, the taps remain open — but the growing debt burden may increasingly work against buybacks.

"We don't think there will be a step change in corporate behavior [regarding buybacks] but there are issues with the amount of corporate leverage," said Neil Richardson, investment director at Aberdeen Standard in an interview, noting, "companies were hugely geared up to fund buybacks."

After the financial crisis, U.S. nonfinancial corporate debt fell from 72.5% of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2008 to 65.7% by 2012, but steadily rose to 74.9% by the end of 2019. That number has jumped to a record-high 78.9% in the first quarter of 2020, according to the Institute of International Finance, and is set to have risen further as companies rushed to bolster their cash positions to fend off liquidity concerns as the coronavirus ravaged the economy.

According to data published by LCD, an offering of S&P Global Market Intelligence, borrowing by investment grade U.S. corporates in the bond market set a monthly record of $276.28 billion in April, helping the total so far in 2020 reach $1.31 trillion. That compares to $1.056 trillion for full year 2019.

Technological exceptionalism

For many cash-rich companies, particularly those in the technology sector, buybacks remain on the table.

Tech giant Apple Inc. has been the leading proponent of the buyback. In the 12-month period ending March 31, 2020, the tech titan bought back $76.64 billion of shares, way ahead of Bank of America Corp. in second at $28.24 billion. Apple has spent $276.04 billion on buybacks in the five-year period ending March and $360.63 billion over a decade.

With outstanding debt of $113 billion and cash and investments totaling $194 billion as of June 27, 2020, repayment is not a problem for Apple. The company issued a further $5.5 billion on Aug. 13, again to fund buybacks, with the 40-year tranche yielding just 2.59%, according to LCD.

In two years, Apple has reduced the number of its shares available on the market by 11.5%, limiting availability for investors hungry to buy into one of the world's most successful companies. Partly as a result, Apple became the first company to reach a market cap of more than $2 trillion.

But Apple is a special case. IT and financials have been by far the most significant exponents of buybacks, with totals of $216 billion and $182.48 billion, respectively, in the 12 months ending March 31, 2020, a long way ahead of third-placed healthcare with $73.92 billion.

The top 20 companies accounted for 88% of all share buybacks on the S&P 500 in the second quarter. For other companies, debt is a growing burden and revenues have been crippled by lockdowns.

Even for those companies that can afford them, the negative "optics" of a big buybacks program may no longer be worth it.

"I think it will be societal pressure in aggregate and that will come from different areas," said Willis Towers Watson's Shihn. "One of those will be investors, and not just ESG investors, it will come from all investors. Because actually if you're assessing the quality of a business and its risks then a good investor should be thinking about how that company treats its stakeholders."