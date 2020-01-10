Elon Musk's D&O insurance snub will be rare, despite tenfold rate increases

Few bosses are likely to follow Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk's lead in indemnifying their companies for directors' and officers' liability, or D&O. But firms are cutting back the D&O insurance they buy amid four-digit percentage price increases for listed companies in some cases as the coronavirus pandemic adds to existing pressures on insurers.

D&O insurance covers the cost of a company and its directors being sued over perceived missteps. Prices have risen sharply over the past two years, driven mainly by increasing securities class-action lawsuits in the U.S. and the fallout from the public inquiry into misconduct in the banking, superannuation and financial services industries in Australia between 2017 and 2019.

Underwriters warned in 2019, when price increases accelerated, that the situation would be prolonged as the industry corrected years of underpricing, and recently published D&O pricing indexes prove them right. Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc. unit Marsh JLT Specialty's D&O index put U.S. company price increases at 44% for the first quarter of 2020, while Aon PLC's index showed the average price per $1 million of coverage for U.S. public companies had risen 73% year over year in the quarter.

Australia also "continues to be challenging," said Oliver Wheeler, D&O practice leader at Aon, with year-over-year rate increases anywhere from 30% to 300%.

New territory

Even without the overlay of a global pandemic, pressures persist on insurers as old underwriting years continue to throw up losses. Insurance Insider reported June 26 that insurers will have to pay out around $600 million in claims relating to 2016 litigation against Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

Wheeler, who has been in the industry for 25 years as a broker and underwriter, said: "I have never seen a market like this." He added: "I don't see a change in the pricing trend."

The rate increases are spreading beyond the hotspots of the U.S. and Australia. According to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s London market operation, rates are rising by between 25% and 2,000% depending on prior years' pricing, record and jurisdiction.

David Ritchie, managing director of management liability at Gallagher London, said the lower percentage increases were for U.S.-listed biotech and pharmaceutical companies, which had already seen large hikes in the previous two years, meaning that the relatively small percentage changes are large in monetary terms. The higher percentage increases are for U.K. public companies, where "you're talking quite often triple- or quadruple-digit increases, albeit from a very low base."

Ritchie said in an interview: "That is the bit of the market that is really suffering because they are quite used to buying big limits for not much rate-on-line." Wheeler said he was seeing rate increases in some cases of "north of 300%" for companies in the U.K.'s FTSE 100 large-cap stock index.

The amount of available cover is reducing as insurers cut back from a business line that, notwithstanding the recent rate hikes, has lost them money for the past six years and which could cause them further pain, with the threat of coronavirus-related lawsuits on the horizon. AXA SA reinsurance and commercial insurance division Axa XL, for example, is reducing its appetite for London market D&O business, according to Insurance Insider. An Axa XL spokesman said in an emailed statement: "We take a cautious approach to parts of the portfolio which have been or in our view may become exposed to financial adversity, and we are currently considering the position of our D&O book against this background."

Ritchie said: "We're now operating in a market that has got 10% of the capacity it had three years ago," adding that the available limit had shrunk to about $300 million from about $3 billion.

Steve Bear, executive director and head of sales and distribution for management liability at Gallagher London, said that although insurers are standing by existing clients for the most part, "the appetite for new business has completely dried up." A lot of this response, according to Bear, stems from an "environment of fear" created by the coronavirus pandemic.

"No one wants to put on a D&O policy that has a COVID-related claim in a few months' time, because they are fearful for their job," he said.

Growing retentions

But the tough market does not mean companies are eschewing D&O cover altogether. It seems even Elon Musk only has a limited appetite to self-insure.

Having announced in April that it would not renew its D&O policy for the 2019-2020 year because of "disproportionately high premiums quoted by insurance companies," Tesla said in a June 30 filing that Musk would cover the company's D&O liability for a 90-day interim period starting June 24. The carmaker will resume its annual evaluation of "all available options for providing directors' and officers' indemnity coverage," according to the filing, and would seek quotes for a policy with a $100 million aggregate coverage limit.

Ritchie said "maybe 1%, 2% max" of public companies would choose to go without insurance, a move that could make it difficult to attract high-caliber board directors.

"No board member, I think, is going to sit on the board of a public company ... without suitable D&O limits," Ritchie said.

Wheeler described Tesla's pre-June 30 approach as "a very unique situation" and said that if anything, because of the "uncharted territory" of the current operating environment, there had been an increase in demand for cover.

However, Wheeler also he was seeing "significantly higher retentions," meaning that companies are passing less D&O risk to insurers because of the high prices.

There are three main types of D&O insurance: Side A coverage pays directors' and officers' costs if the company cannot; Side B reimburses the company for indemnifying its directors and officers; and Side C covers a company when it is sued alongside its directors and officers. Wheeler said that 12 months ago, retentions on U.S.-exposed Side C cover, for example, were between $2 million and $2.5 million, but "you're now seeing tens of millions for Side C."

Buyers are also looking at other options, including captives, Wheeler said, adding that "we are certainly seeing more Side A-only programs."

Fresh blood

There is some hope on the horizon. New insurer Convex Group Ltd. has hired former AIG U.K. financial lines head John Hopper to lead its foray into financial lines business. As a new company, Convex will have none of the prior-year underpricing and reserving problems of its longer-established peers. And with the talk about new companies launching, more could join Convex in the D&O market.

"If you don't have the six years of losses between 2011 and 2017 and you can go in with a clean balance sheet, you're going to make an awful lot of money in D&O at this moment in time," Ritchie said.

But newcomers could be cautious because of the threat of coronavirus-related litigation, Wheeler said. He recalled that around four years ago, about a half-dozen companies entered the D&O market, but he said that for the foreseeable future, "I do not expect us to see that sort of number returning in and looking to be competitive."

He added: "I think if anything comes in it will be conservative, whilst we see how COVID develops."