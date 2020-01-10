Direct Line shares surge after dividend 'surprise'

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC's share price jumped nearly 9% in morning trading after the U.K. insurer announced an interim and special dividend along with its first-half 2020 earnings.

The share price was up 8.6% to 334.0 pence per share as of about 1:40 p.m. U.K. time, compared with an almost flat FTSE 100 index.

Direct Line announced it would pay an interim 2020 dividend of 7.4 pence a share and replace its canceled 2019 final dividend with a 14.4 pence-per-share special dividend, resulting in a total payout to investors of £296 million. The insurer's Solvency II coverage ratio after the dividends stood at 192%, above its risk appetite range of between 140% and 180%. The capital position is in part thanks to operating capital generation of £350 million.

Barclays analysts wrote in a research note: "We believe the healthy capital generation and dividend surprise should support the shares today." They also noted that Direct Line's first-half pretax profit of £236 million was 17% ahead of consensus, and its 90.3% combined ratio was 2.5 percentage points better than analysts had expected.

Panmure Gordon analyst Ming Zhu said in a research note that Direct Line's view of claims inflation, which was unchanged at between 3% and 5%, was lower than the insurer's listed peers of between 5% and 8.5%.

"We continue to believe in [Direct Line's] ability to grow its ordinary dividend supported by earnings, driven by its competitive advantage of having the lowest claims inflation among the listed peers," she said.

UBS analyst Jonny Urwin said in a research note that the dividend payouts were in line with UBS' estimates but better than consensus.

'Unusual situation'

Tim Harris, Direct Line's CFO, told analysts on a conference call that the company had seen a "marked improvement" in the credit markets since cancelling its dividend in April. He also said there was a "greater sense of certainty" about the claims impact of the coronavirus pandemic, "in particular in relation to travel and business interruption."

Direct Line is expecting £25 million of travel claims and £10 million of business interruption claims from the coronavirus pandemic, unchanged from the estimate it gave in the first quarter of 2020.

Harris said the company would "continue to be prudent" in managing its capital and liquidity sources. He said that in normal circumstances, it would be appropriate for the company to hold its solvency ratio in the middle of the 140% to 180% range, but he added: "We do, however, need to acknowledge the unusual situation within which we are all operating, including the direct impacts of COVID-19 and the consequences of the pandemic on the wider economy, including our customers."

He said that Direct Line's board would consider its position again with its full-year 2020 results.