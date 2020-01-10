Despite Texas rejection, AEP to proceed with Okla. wind developments

American Electric Power Co. Inc. on July 2 reaffirmed its commitment to developing nearly 1,500 MW of wind energy capacity in Oklahoma despite Texas regulators' rejection of the plan.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas turned down AEP subsidiary Southwestern Electric Power Co.'s request to acquire a 54.5% interest in the North Central Energy Facilities, a group of three wind energy facilities being developed by Invenergy LLC. Another AEP utility subsidiary, Public Service Co. of Oklahoma is to acquire the remaining 45.5% interest in the wind farms.

The two AEP utilities had previously reached settlements with and won approval from regulators in Arkansas, Louisiana and, most recently, Oklahoma and received approval from the Federal Regulatory Energy Commission. After the Oklahoma approval in late May, AEP said it would proceed with the overall project regardless of the Texas decision.

Southwestern Electric Power, or SWEPCO, serves customers in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas and will own 810 MW of the wind projects. Without Texas, SWEPCO's Louisiana customers will be allocated 464 MW and Arkansas customers will be allocated 268 MW, with the remaining 78 MW for wholesale customers, AEP said. Public Service Co. of Oklahoma will own 675 MW of the overall project.

"We are grateful for the support this project received from our customers and communities in Texas and look forward to continuing to pursue renewable energy projects to serve them," SWEPCO President and COO Malcolm Smoak said in a statement. "It is our sincere hope that we will have another opportunity to bring our Texas customers more clean energy and cost savings."

The latest rejection in Texas echoes the commission's July 2018 denial of an application by SWEPCO that resulted in AEP dropping the planned 2,000-MW Wind Catcher Wind Farm project. A year later, the company scaled back its strategy, announcing plans to acquire the 1,500 MW of wind capacity through three wind projects under development by Invenergy.

An order from the Public Utility Commission of Texas was not immediately available July 2, but in late May, a commission administrative law judge recommended that SWEPCO's request to acquire the wind assets be turned down, saying the wind projects would not lower costs for its customers. Other stakeholders such as large industrial customers of SWEPCO had urged the commission to reject the utility's request as well. (PUCT Control No. 49737)

Despite the Texas rejection, AEP will go ahead with the roughly $2 billion investment. "As we transition to a clean energy future, our investment in the North Central wind projects supports economic and business development in our communities and will help our customers meet their renewable energy goals," Chairman, President and CEO Nicholas Akins said in a statement.

AEP will assume ownership of the three wind farms — the 999-MW Traverse Wind Energy Center, the 288-MW Maverick Wind Project and the 199-MW Sundance Wind Project - Invenergy — once construction is complete. All three should be completed over the next two years, AEP said.