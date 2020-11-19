 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/climate-week-brings-big-corporate-pledges-and-case-for-green-recovery-60412670 content
Climate Week brings big corporate pledges and case for green recovery

Climate Week brings big corporate pledges and case for green recovery

The ESG Insider newsletter compiles news and insights on environmental, social and governance developments driving change in business and investment decisions. Subscribe to our ESG Insider newsletter, and listen to the latest ESG Insider podcast on SoundCloud, Spotify and Apple podcasts.

It's Climate Week, and that means hundreds of virtual sessions hosted by dozens of organizations focused on the world's most pressing climate challenges, including the need for a green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a summer in which much of the ESG discussion in Corporate America pivoted to social issues, this week we've seen a renewed emphasis on the environment and a flurry of corporate climate pledges. Consumer giants like Walmart Inc. and General Mills Inc. announced new net-zero emissions targets, while PepsiCo Inc. laid out a new renewable electricity goal. Last week, AT&T Inc. pledged to be carbon neutral across its entire global operations by 2035, joining a growing list of companies in the technology, media and telecom sectors that have made similar commitments.

This week we also delve into the new climate policy at Norway's largest private investment firm, Storebrand Asset Management AS. Storebrand's CEO talked to us for the latest episode of the ESG Insider podcast about why the firm divested from a number of companies for their anti-climate lobbying practices.

Chart of the Week

SNL Image

Top Stories

This decade is the one that matters for climate change, say CEOs, academics

Panelists at an event the first day of Climate Week outlined the need for climate-related strategies at all levels of business and government. Several panelists also said COVID-19 has provided a unique opportunity for the world to choose a green recovery.

Funding inequities cloud push for green COVID recovery

While some countries are responding to the coronavirus crisis with stimulus spending that is expected to accelerate the shift to clean energy, the pandemic is making it harder to deploy that technology at scale in the developing world, a United Nations representative said during a Climate Week event.

SNL Image

Storebrand Asset Management CEO Jan Erik Saugestad

Source: Storebrand

Podcast: Why one large asset manager dropped companies over lobbying

Companies that lobby against climate-friendly laws and policies are putting the overall goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change at risk and have a "weak recognition of the challenges ahead," the CEO of Norway's largest private investment firm said in an exclusive interview for the ESG Insider podcast.

Environmental

EU says higher climate goal requires €350B extra energy investment per year

AT&T pledges to be carbon neutral by 2035

Group of 200 CEOs calls for price on carbon to tackle climate change

Social

A truly green, just transition must create careers, not only jobs, say experts

Utilities pursue racial, social equity in investment decisions

TikTok proposes social media coalition to curb harmful content

Governance

Businesses call on US insurers to join global trend of ditching fossil fuels

Case for Citi revival bludgeoned by string of September surprises

UBS clients in Asia seek sustainable investments in renewed interest for ESG

ESG Indices

SNL Image

Upcoming Events

Driving Sustainability Solutions: A conversation with women leading the climate response
Center for Climate and Energy Solutions
Sept. 24
Online

Transform USA
Reuters
Oct. 1-2
Online

Sustainability Virtual Week
The Economist
Oct. 5-9
Online

Forum on Green Finance and Investment
OECD Centre on Green Finance and Investment
Oct. 6-9
Online

ESG & Sustainability Forum 
Infrastructure Investor 
Oct. 12 
Online

ESG Investment North America
Reuters
Oct. 13-14
Online

Responsible Business USA 2020
Reuters
Oct. 27-29
Online

Sustainable Returns: ESG Investing 
Institutional Investor 
Nov. 18-19
Online

Questions or suggestions? Contact S&P Global Market Intelligence's ESG News team at ESGNews@spglobal.com.