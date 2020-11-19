Climate Week brings big corporate pledges and case for green recovery

The ESG Insider newsletter compiles news and insights on environmental, social and governance developments driving change in business and investment decisions. Subscribe to our ESG Insider newsletter, and listen to the latest ESG Insider podcast on SoundCloud, Spotify and Apple podcasts.
It's Climate Week, and that means hundreds of virtual sessions hosted by dozens of organizations focused on the world's most pressing climate challenges, including the need for a green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
After a summer in which much of the ESG discussion in Corporate America pivoted to social issues, this week we've seen a renewed emphasis on the environment and a flurry of corporate climate pledges. Consumer giants like Walmart Inc. and General Mills Inc. announced new net-zero emissions targets, while PepsiCo Inc. laid out a new renewable electricity goal. Last week, AT&T Inc. pledged to be carbon neutral across its entire global operations by 2035, joining a growing list of companies in the technology, media and telecom sectors that have made similar commitments.
This week we also delve into the new climate policy at Norway's largest private investment firm, Storebrand Asset Management AS. Storebrand's CEO talked to us for the latest episode of the ESG Insider podcast about why the firm divested from a number of companies for their anti-climate lobbying practices.
Chart of the Week
Top Stories
This decade is the one that matters for climate change, say CEOs, academics
Panelists at an event the first day of Climate Week outlined the need for climate-related strategies at all levels of business and government. Several panelists also said COVID-19 has provided a unique opportunity for the world to choose a green recovery.
Funding inequities cloud push for green COVID recovery
While some countries are responding to the coronavirus crisis with stimulus spending that is expected to accelerate the shift to clean energy, the pandemic is making it harder to deploy that technology at scale in the developing world, a United Nations representative said during a Climate Week event.
Podcast: Why one large asset manager dropped companies over lobbying
Companies that lobby against climate-friendly laws and policies are putting the overall goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change at risk and have a "weak recognition of the challenges ahead," the CEO of Norway's largest private investment firm said in an exclusive interview for the ESG Insider podcast.
Environmental
EU says higher climate goal requires €350B extra energy investment per year
AT&T pledges to be carbon neutral by 2035
Group of 200 CEOs calls for price on carbon to tackle climate change
Social
A truly green, just transition must create careers, not only jobs, say experts
Utilities pursue racial, social equity in investment decisions
TikTok proposes social media coalition to curb harmful content
Governance
Businesses call on US insurers to join global trend of ditching fossil fuels
Case for Citi revival bludgeoned by string of September surprises
UBS clients in Asia seek sustainable investments in renewed interest for ESG
ESG Indices
