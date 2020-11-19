CEO appointment finally fills leadership vacuum at France's Engie

Engie SA has finally appointed a new CEO, eight months after its board ousted Isabelle Kocher, filling a leadership vacuum that had weighed on the utility in the midst of an ongoing strategic shift.

The company announced Oct. 2 that Catherine MacGregor, who has spent a long career in oilfield services, will take over as CEO from next year, leaving her in charge of billions in targeted asset sales that are part of a broader pivot toward renewable energy as well as power and gas grids.

Kocher was pushed out in February after spending four years trying to turn the sprawling energy group from a fossil fuel producer into a more nimble energy services provider, selling upstream businesses and coal plants around the world to finance acquisitions and fuel a push into wind and solar power.

Analysts at Barclays said MacGregor's appointment was a "major potential positive development," highlighting her experience in the industrials and energy sectors and noting that a return to more long-term leadership could help bring Engie's valuation back in line with the quality of its assets and the company's medium-term earnings outlook.

Engie's share price is down around 20% since the start of the year, while the Stoxx Europe 600 Utilities index, which includes major peers such as Iberdrola SA, Enel SpA and RWE AG, is up by about 7%. Aside from strategic uncertainty, Engie was also hit harder than some competitors by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced network and retail volumes and cut deeply into its order book for energy services.

In July, Engie Chairman Jean-Pierre Clamadieu said the company would launch a strategic review of its client solutions business, the services division that spans activities from the operation of data centers to public lighting and CCTV. Engie is considering a sale of up to two-thirds of the business, measured by revenue, and is also putting up minority stakes in its strategic holdings, starting with its 32% stake in French water and waste group Suez SA.

Suez's largest domestic competitor, Veolia Environnement SA, is bidding for a 29.9% stake in the company and on Sept. 30 lodged a sweetened offer. French private equity firm Ardian also expressed interest in acquiring the stake.

"We believe that Engie has chosen MacGregor in order to better implement its strategy of selling €8bn of assets, which will be used for an acceleration of investments into renewables and decentralized infrastructure assets," the Barclays analysts wrote in a note.

Asked about the decision to hand responsibility for Engie's green transformation to an oil services executive who spent 23 years at U.S.-based Schlumberger Ltd., including as president of its drilling business, Engie Chairman Jean-Pierre Clamadieu said MacGregor was a good fit regardless.

"One should not reduce Catherine MacGregor to someone who comes from the oil industry," Clamadieu said on a call after her appointment, according to Reuters. "She has had a career in services to the extractive industries, but more than that she is someone who has major operational experience in complex environments and who has overcome all those challenges successfully," Clamadieu added.

The chairman also confirmed that MacGregor, who most recently led the onshore and offshore engineering and construction business at TechnipFMC PLC, another oil and gas group, beat out Engie's own Gwenaëlle Avice-Huet for the top job. Avice-Huet runs Engie's renewables unit and North American business.

Analysts at Bernstein wrote in a note that MacGregor's first job once she takes over in January 2021 will be to define the details of the strategic review announced by the board in July, since lingering effects of the pandemic and the threat of a second wave make it unlikely that much besides the Suez stake would be sold before then.

When she does take over, they said MacGregor will have her work cut out for her, taking on a complicated portfolio of businesses with roughly 10 times the market cap of her former employer.

"The transition from TechnipFMC to Engie is a large step with a first time CEO position in a markedly larger and more complex company," they said.