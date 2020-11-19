 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/bristol-myers-13-1b-deal-shows-industry-s-hunger-for-m-a-in-h2-2020-60627163 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Bristol-Myers $13.1B deal shows industry's hunger for M&A in H2'20

COVID-19 Pandemic Likely To Cause US Telemedicine Boom

Gauging Supply Chain Risk In Volatile Times

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Cannabis: Hashing Out a Budding Industry

Segment

IFRS 9 Impairment How It Impacts Your Corporation And How We Can Help


Bristol-Myers $13.1B deal shows industry's hunger for M&A in H2'20

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s intent to purchase heart-drug maker MyoKardia Inc. for $13.1 billion marks the fourth healthcare M&A deal of 2020 valued over $10 billion and the most recent in a string of acquisitions announced in the second half of the year.

Of the sector's 17 deals with a transaction value above $1 billion, 13 have been announced in the second half of 2020, and only one — Gilead Sciences Inc.'s purchase of Forty Seven Inc. — was announced before May.

The first half's stagnation coincided with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., and analysts said at the time that while M&A drivers were expected to remain the same in the healthcare industry, the economic slowdown would likely warrant a temporary wait-and-see approach.

The largest announced deal of the year remains Gilead's Immunomedics Inc. acquisition at just under $20 billion, which is relatively mid-sized by 2019's standards: Bristol-Myers' $95 billion Celgene deal and AbbVie Inc.'s $63 billion purchase of Allergan topped the list that year.

SNL Image

Bristol adds strength at a price

For Bristol-Myers, MyoKardia adds a near-market asset in mavacamten, a protein inhibitor that treats patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM, a hereditary disease characterized by a rigid heart. The company expects to file for U.S. approval in the first quarter of 2021.

"We are not surprised that a large pharma company decided to acquire this company," Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young said in an Oct. 5 note. "We had noted that we thought recent phase 3 success with their lead asset mavacemten in HCM was only the beginning for this novel cardiovascular program."

Young said mavacamten sales are expected to reach $2.7 billion per year for HCM in 2030, and she expressed confidence that the drug would be approved in 2021.

Cantor analyst Steve Scala said mavacamten would add to Bristol-Myers' portfolio of cardiovascular drugs, which includes blockbuster Eliquis, co-owned with Pfizer Inc.

"Bristol-Myers' acquisition of MyoKardia bolsters an area of existing strength with promising cardiovascular assets, but adds clinical and regulatory risk at a steep price," Scala said in an Oct. 5 note.

SNL Image

Moody's Investors Service affirmed Bristol-Myers' credit rating at A2 with a negative outlook based on the price to be paid for MyoKardia on top of the company's 2019 acquisition of Celgene for $95 billion.

"The acquisition is credit negative based on its rich valuation and the use of incremental debt to fund a development stage company with negative earnings and cash flow," Moody's Senior Vice President Michael Levesque said in an email. "The deal also pushes out Bristol's planned deleveraging timeframe by one year, from 2023 to 2024."

However, Moody's affirmed the rating based on Bristol-Myers' "solid performance with good growth in its core pharmaceutical products, strong free cash flow of over $10 billion per year, and progress at resolving patent challenges on Revlimid and Eliquis."