Biden to announce task force to get pandemic 'under control'

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to appoint a task force to get the COVID-19 pandemic "under control," he said during his victory speech Nov. 7.

"We cannot repair the economy, restore our vitality, or relish life's most precious moments — hugging a grandchild, birthdays, weddings, graduations, all the moments that matter most to us — until we get this virus under control," he said.

On Nov. 9, Biden will name "a group of leading scientists and experts" as transition advisors to help convert the Biden-Harris COVID-19 campaign plan into "an action blueprint" that begins on Jan. 20, 2021.

The president-elect said the plan will be "built on a bedrock of science … constructed out of compassion, empathy and concern."

"I will spare no effort — or commitment — to turn this pandemic around," he said.