Battered oil and gas producers likely to see more bankruptcies before year's end

At least 36 oil and gas producers have filed for bankruptcy in 2020, which unquestionably qualifies it as a bad year. However, the bad combination of low commodity prices and fed-up lenders mean things could still get worse.

During previous conversations on bankruptcies in the upstream sector, Haynes and Boone LLP partner Charles Beckham worried the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel could be an oncoming train. After July brought nine bankruptcies, he said there was no doubt that the light was indeed a train. With the number of third-quarter bankruptcies up to 13 after two months, his assessment was no less dour.

"The train is still much longer and we can't see the end of it," he said. "I'm aware of a couple more companies that are preparing to file [for bankruptcy] and I only see the ones that come in front of me."

The upstream segment, Beckham said, has become "two worlds." The first one is populated by producers, who are battered but have not given up hope that a price rebound will keep them out of bankruptcy court.

"From the borrower side, they're beaten down. But they're not in the oil and gas business if you don't believe the next gusher is around the corner," he said. "The only gusher that's out there for these folks is a marked improvement in commodity prices."

The other world is that of the lenders, who have largely given up hope on companies they have invested in, and are looking for ways to recoup their money in any way possible. In most cases, that would mean the producer entering bankruptcy and likely selling off assets.

"Lenders have a great deal of fatigue and no confidence that, no matter what happens with commodity prices, that they can convince their management to be a little more patient," Beckham said. "I haven't talked to anyone who is willing to take that risk. ... The ones that have the distressed loans aren't willing to tell their management that things are going to get better because they want to keep their jobs. So you have beaten down borrowers and risk-averse lenders."

The combination of low prices and apprehensive investors is a particularly difficult one for a number of independent producers that are facing a higher prospect of default than their peers. The S&P Global Market Intelligence PD Market Signal Model shows five producers in particular that are facing significant risk, led by Gulfport Energy Corp. Debt-strapped Occidental Petroleum Corp. has managed to decrease its probability of default since the start of the third quarter by selling off some non-oil and gas assets, but it remains above 10%.

The S&P Global Market Intelligence PD Market Signal Model is a structural model that calculates the likelihood of a company defaulting on its debt or entering bankruptcy protection over a one- to five-year horizon. S&P Global Ratings does not contribute to or participate in the creation of credit scores generated by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The situation looks no better for the industry when it comes to the prospect of finding new investors. The commodity price collapse, which started in March, and the crushing of demand by the COVID-19 pandemic has sent share prices and the net value of producers tumbling. As a result, other potential funding sources including private equity are staying away.

"People are losing confidence that this [downturn] will end anytime soon," Haynes and Boone Partner Buddy Clark said. "Investors will probably turn elsewhere and look at someplace else, like high tech. My hope is that in 2021, we see prices, markets and demand come back."

When asked if the worst of the bankruptcy filings related to the current downturn was over, Beckham replied that there was no reason to think so.

"I don't think we're over the hump yet," he said, saying that there is no evidence of a sustained commodity price bounceback — something lenders would need to consider extending maturities or changing loan covenants. "They're going to want more data to support a longer-term solution, so more companies will be tumbling into bankruptcy. For E&Ps, the situation is out of their hands. They're at the discretion of their lenders."

In spite of the difficulties currently facing the upstream segment, Beckham cautioned against writing off oil and gas producers as a whole.

"This is not the death knell of the oil and gas industry," he said. "This is just another bump in the road."