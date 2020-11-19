Bank of England set to provide loans to companies amid coronavirus fears: Bailey

The incoming governor of the Bank of England said it would likely provide supply chain finance for small and medium-sized businesses shortly to lessen the economic effects of the coronavirus.

Andrew Bailey told lawmakers from the Treasury Select Committee that he had been in contact with the outgoing governor Mark Carney and had met the new finance minister Rishi Sunak over how to deal with the coronavirus. He promised to work closely with all relevant authorities to tackle the crisis, which escalated in the U.K. March 4 as the number of confirmed cases jumped to 85 from 51.

Andrew Bailey said the BoE would "move very quickly" to provide support to SMEs.

"We must act in a coordinated fashion, we can’t let our notions of independence get in the way," he said, though later made clear that the independence of the BoE was paramount.

"I think it is reasonable to expect us to supply some form of supply chain finance in the not-too-distant future to ensure the effect of the virus is not damaging to many forms of activity and probably particularly to SMEs. We are going to have to move very quickly to do that," he said.

On the question of a potential rate cut, Bailey said it was not clear yet whether one was justified.

He said the BoE had previously been overly dependent on monetary policy to deal with crises and the bank now had a wider range of tools it could use in the face of a difficult situation.

Bailey also raised the possibility that the BoE might move out of London as he was grilled by lawmakers prior to taking up his role as governor on March 16. He said the possibility of moving the BoE out of London was already under discussion. It was not clear whether some or all parts of the Bank might move.

"There has been a lot of discussion over where the Bank of England locates itself. There is a reason why the headquarters is where it is but the bank has already started doing some work on this and the time has now come to say 'what is the right distribution for the Bank of England?' This is on the agenda for the Bank. Where it will go to I don't know," he said.

EU deal in the interest of both sides

On the Brexit negotiations between the U.K. and the EU, Bailey said falling back on an agreement based on World Trade Organization terms would not be a good idea.

"My strong view is that we do all we can to get a free trade agreement with the European Union and not fall back on WTO terms, that would not be as satisfactory as getting a free trade agreement. It is in the interest of both sides, then it should be possible," he said.

He also said the BoE was likely to stop including fossil fuels from future bond purchases in any continuation of its quantitative easing program.

"I think there is a strong argument for doing that, I would intend to have that discussion with the Treasury. It is perfectly sensible, it will be a priority," he said.

Bailey, the outgoing CEO of the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority, faced repeated accusations from the Treasury Select Committee that he had been too slow to act on a series of scandals ahead of taking up his new role as BoE governor later in March.