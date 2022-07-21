Amend-and-extend activity soars in June, with borrowers extending $27B

Fueled by an explosion of 17 borrowers with pro rata debt, amend-and-extend volume soared to $27.4 billion in June, the highest level in more than a year, according to LCD. Despite this surge, amend-and-extend volume of $58.4 billion in the first six months of 2022 was still below the $61.5 billion total for the year-ago comparable period.

Of the 17 borrowers that completed amendments last month, Ford Motor Company alone accounted for $13.5 billion of June’s extension volume, with FleetCor Technologies coming in second, extending facilities totaling $4 billion. Other large transactions include WillScot, which extended $2.4 billion; Alcoa Packaging and Consumer, which extended $1.25 billion; and Ryerson and SilverBow Resources, which each extended $1 billion of debt.

Pro rata deals, in general, have represented the lion's share of extension activity in 2022, accounting for roughly $51.9 billion of the $58.4 billion total. Pro rata debt typically entails amortizing TLAs and/or revolving credit facilities.

Stepping back to view extensions overall, borrowers with pro rata loans have been targeting 2023 and 2024 maturities this year, extending $22 billion and $12.2 billion of debt maturities in those years, respectively. Debt due in 2026 has also been in focus, with borrowers extending $11.3 billion of that debt. In 2021, borrowers with pro rata loans also focused on 2023, extending $34.7 billion. Borrowers with pro rata loans in 2021 also extended $13.9 billion and $24.2 billion in facilities coming due in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

On the institutional side, borrowers this year have been focusing on loans coming due in 2024, extending $6.1 billion of that debt. In 2021, borrowers with institutional debt also primarily focused on 2024 and beyond, extending $19.3 billion of that debt.

Turning to upcoming maturities, the volume of loans due in 2022-2024 fell by about $6.74 billion between the end of May and the end of June, to roughly $132 billion, against a backdrop of about $1.4 trillion in outstanding loan paper. The volume of loans coming due in 2022-2024 was around $260 billion less at the end of June than it was at the end of 2020. Meanwhile, the volume of loans coming due in 2025-2026 shrank by $129.2 billion between the end of 2020 and the end of June, while the par amount outstanding due 2027 or later grew by $619.2 billion.

Aside from extensions, borrowers this year have also been focused on making the switch from Libor to Sofr as the benchmark interest rate in their credit facilities. Much like amendment activity, June saw a massive uptick, with 15 such transactions, versus May's five, representing roughly $12 billion of debt facilities with pricing benchmarks shifting to Sofr or BSBY. Or, to put it another way, 75% of the 20 companies tracked in LCD’s Amend to Extend Pipeline and its Covenant Relief Pipeline also amended documents to replace Libor with a successor benchmark rate.

There were four covenant-relief transactions in June, versus three in May, two in April and one in March. Overall, covenant-relief activity is down significantly from 2020, when companies scrambled for flexibility at the onset of the pandemic. Since the start of 2022, there have been just 17 covenant-relief transactions. During the same period in 2020, there were 121. Moreover, in terms of volume, covenant-relief activity remains at some of the lowest levels in more than a decade.

Looking at specific sectors, borrowers in Computers & Electronics have been the most active in 2022, with five covenant-relief transactions, followed by borrowers in Real Estate, which have pursued four transactions. Last year, borrowers in the Services & Leasing sector were the most active, with five covenant-relief transactions, while Real Estate, Computers & Electronics, Environmental, and Manufacturing & Machinery each featured three.

In terms of specific transactions, June’s covenant-relief activity consisted of all pro rata transactions, including Ribbon Communications, which reduced the minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio and increased the maximum net leverage ratio for its pro rata debt. B&G Foods, meanwhile, increased the maximum total leverage ratio permitted under its revolver. Sensata Technologies inked an amendment that modified restrictive covenants to provide increased flexibility alongside an upsizing and extension of its revolver. And Carriage Services increased the maximum total leverage ratio alongside an upsizing of its revolver.

Of course, one of the fundamental differences in the covenant-relief landscape today is that most current covenant-relief deals are pro rata, comprising revolving credits and amortizing term debt taken on by banks and financial institutions. A decade ago, covenant-relief activity tilted toward institutional issuers, whose debt is primarily bought by CLOs, retail/mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

In 2010, the volume of institutional and pro rata covenant-relief activity was about $70 billion and $34 billion, respectively. Fast forward to 2020, and institutional deals accounted for just $20 billion of the $161 billion in covenant-relief volume, according to LCD. In 2021, institutional covenant-relief volume was $2 billion, versus pro rata's $18 billion.

Pro rata has accounted for $9.2 billion of the $9.5 billion of covenant-relief volume so far this year.

Meanwhile, the covenant-lite market share within the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index held steady at 88.5% in June. That is up from 85.7% a year ago. For reference, at the end of 2008, before the peak of covenant amendment activity during the global financial crisis, the covenant-lite share was just 15%.