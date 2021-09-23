 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/the-time-is-now-for-the-datacenter-industry-sustainability-and-efficiency-story content esgSubNav

In This List
Blog

The time is now for the datacenter industry’s sustainability and efficiency story
Blog

Identity and access security: Strengthening the resilience of cybersecurity’s front lines

Blog

5G will be a killer app for cloud native, as recent deals signify

Blog

The Rise of Extended Detection and Response

Blog

Enterprises are missing out by not optimizing cloud spending, not going multicloud


The time is now for the datacenter industry’s sustainability and efficiency story

Introduction

Organizations continue to take advantage of public cloud to address changing business conditions brought on by the accelerated shift to the digital economy. However, data from 451 Research's Voice of the Enterprise: Organizational Dynamics 2021 survey suggests that expanded IaaS/PaaS public cloud adoption and implementation brings challenges and growing pains along for the ride, including increasingly complex IT environments, IT management issues, skills shortages and difficulties in hiring and retaining cloud-skilled IT personnel.

The 451 Take

 As organizations move along the cloud maturity spectrum and transform their IT environments to serve the shifting requirements of digital businesses, increasing IT complexity and changing organizational dynamics are the inevitable result. Weathering the complexity storm will require enhanced IT skill sets, specialized cloud personas and coordination across IT and business roles within organizations.

If you found this article useful, you can listen to our Next in Tech podcast and view 451Nexus sessions on-demand for more information.

  • Download the full Report

The time is now for the datacenter industry’s sustainability and efficiency story

Click Here
Learn more about the 451 Research Datacenter Knowledgebase, now available via XpressfeedTM and Snowflake
Request Demo