The European Commission Approves The Vodafone/Liberty Global Deal

Highlights

On 9 May 2019 Vodafone and Liberty Global announced that Vodafone would acquire Liberty Global's operations in Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania for an enterprise value of €18.4 billion ($21.7 billion).

The European Commission and Deutsche Telekom had strong concerns regarding the deal; they claimed that Vodafone's enhanced position might cause the telco to act as a monopoly. German industry associations BREKO, BUGLAS, VAUNER and DNMG also expressed their concerns.

As a result of the objections, Vodafone will allow Telefonica Deutschland to use the its cable infrastructure and committed not to restrict the distribution of TV public broadcasters' content via OTT. German housing associations, commercial broadcasters and VAUNET released public statements that the concessions made were not sufficient to eliminate their concern regarding unfair competition in Germany.

On 9 May 2019 Vodafone and Liberty Global announced that Vodafone would acquire Liberty Global's operations in Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania for an enterprise value of €18.4 billion ($21.7 billion). The European Commission and Deutsche Telekom had strong concerns regarding the deal; they claimed that Vodafone's enhanced position might cause the telco to act as a monopoly. German industry associations BREKO, BUGLAS, VAUNER and DNMG also expressed their concerns. As a result of the objections, Vodafone will allow Telefonica Deutschland to use the its cable infrastructure and committed not to restrict the distribution of TV public broadcasters' content via OTT. German housing associations, commercial broadcasters and VAUNET released public statements that the concessions made were not sufficient to eliminate their concern regarding unfair competition in Germany. However, on 18 July 2019 the European Commission gave the required regulatory approval for the deal. Vodafone will become Europe's leading quad-play operator; it will have 116.3 million mobile, 24.2 million broadband and 22.1 million pay TV subscribers.

