State of the Market: Mining Q2-2020

How did the mining sector and metals markets perform in Q2 as global economies re-open amid the pandemic?

Watch our latest webinar
Click Here
To download the infographic in PDF
Click Here

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on the Metals & Mining sector

In these unprecedented times, essential data and insights are crucial to make well-informed decisions faster. Learn how we can help you understand the impacts of COVID-19 on the mining sector: 

  • Identify mines at risk for production 
  • Track key developments announced by mining companies 
  • Monitor daily commodity price trends and access commodities estimates 
  • Review monthly exploration activity and capital raising 
  • Conduct sensitivity analysis on margins as costs and commodity prices fluctuate 
  • Gain essential mining news and expert analysis as the global pandemic continues unfolding 
  • Understand the credit health of your counter-parties (suppliers & customers) 

