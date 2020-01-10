State of the Market: Mining Q2-2020

How did the mining sector and metals markets perform in Q2 as global economies re-open amid the pandemic?
Understand the impact of COVID-19 on the Metals & Mining sector
Learn how we can help you understand the impacts of COVID-19 on the mining sector:
- Identify mines at risk for production
- Track key developments announced by mining companies
- Monitor daily commodity price trends and access commodities estimates
- Review monthly exploration activity and capital raising
- Conduct sensitivity analysis on margins as costs and commodity prices fluctuate
- Gain essential mining news and expert analysis as the global pandemic continues unfolding
- Understand the credit health of your counter-parties (suppliers & customers)