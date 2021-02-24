Needham & Company is Now Available in the S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research Collection

We are pleased to announce that equity research from Needham & Company, previously unavailable on an embargoed basis on any platform, is now available to S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research clients.

Needham research analysts are especially well-regarded for their coverage of the healthcare and technology sectors – from communications and enterprise infrastructure, to Chinese TMT and semiconductor equipment. Needham’s 43 analysts cover more than 500 companies, primarily in North America. The firm has distributed research reports on S&P Global Market Intelligence platforms via our Real-Time Research offering since 2006, and the full history of nearly 44,000 Needham reports can now be accessed by any client with an Aftermarket Research license.

Needham adds significant value to the S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research offering, which contains 30 million reports from more than 1,800 investment banks and independent research providers. Needham joins a list of leading global and regional investment banks in the S&P Global Aftermarket Research offering, including Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, UBS and Deutsche Bank.

Needham Research Global Industry Coverage

Over the past six months, we have continued to expand the Aftermarket Research offering. In addition to Needham, Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Nomura and ODDO BHF have recently been added to the research collection, providing clients with unparrelled enhancements in high-quality, in-depth company and industry research.

Check out a few of our research collection announcements from the past six months: