We are pleased to announce that research from Nomura Securities, a highly sought-after Asia Pacific research provider, is now available in the S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research collection. Nomura reports, excluding coverage of Japan, are accessible immediately to S&P Global Market Intelligence clients with an Aftermarket Research license.

“We are excited to announce that we have partnered with Nomura Securities to distribute their research on an embargoed basis,” said JP O’Sullivan, Managing Director, Financial Institutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence. “We are committed to offering leading global and regional investment research, and Nomura Securities research will be invaluable to any client with an interest in Asia Pacific companies and industries.”

Nomura Securities is well-respected for its in-depth research from 87 senior analysts covering ~650 APAC companies. Nomura Securities research analysts were named to the Institutional Investor 2020 All-Asia Research Team, including top rankings for Information Technology, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, and coverage of India and Taiwan coverage. Nomura Securities was also awarded first place for Singapore and Thailand coverage by Focus Economics.

Nomura Securities research has been available on S&P Global Market Intelligence platforms on a Real-Time Research basis to approved clients since 2006, and now their ex-Japan research will be included in Aftermarket Research with more than 100,000 reports in English and Japanese language. The firm’s content adds further value to our Aftermarket Research collection, which contains 26 million reports from more than 1,800 investment banks and independent research providers, including J.P. Morgan, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Citi and now Nomura Securities.

Nomura Securities (Ex-Japan) Company Coverage

Nomura Securities (Ex-Japan) Industry Coverage

The S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research offering continues to expand, providing greater coverage of companies and industries globally, with leading research providers from over 190 countries. Already in 2020, there are 70 new contributors, including NKC African Economics, Stone Street Group, ODDO BHF, The Edge Group, and Crypto Currency Reports.