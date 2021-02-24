Macquarie Research is Now Available in the S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research Collection

We are pleased to announce that equity research from Macquarie, ranked among the global leaders in research, is now available on an embargoed basis to S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research clients. While Macquarie reports have been available on S&P Global Market Intelligence platforms via our Real-Time Research offering for many years, the new agreement now provides immediate access to any client with an Aftermarket Research license.

“Investment Research is core to our commitment of delivering high-quality, in-depth analysis to our clients,” said JP O’Sullivan, Managing Director, Financial Institutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Our partnership with Macquarie creates new value and insights for our customers, helping them stay on top of rapidly evolving market dynamics.”

With more than 150 research analysts, Macquarie covers 2,000+ companies around the globe and across all sectors. Macquarie will add considerable value to the S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research offering, which contains 30 million reports from more than 1,800 investment banks and independent research providers. Macquarie joins a list of leading global and regional investment banks in the S&P Global Aftermarket Research offering, including JP Morgan, Citi, Credit Suisse, UBS, Barclays, and Deutsche Bank.

Macquarie is featured among the top investment research providers globally by Institutional Investor, including a #7 ranking for coverage of Asia, and was named Australia’s top equity research team in 2020 by the Australian Financial Review. Analysts at Macquarie are highly rated for their market-leading coverage of oil, gas, metals and bulk commodities, and strong economics coverage with a focus on global, China, the US and Australia markets.

In December, we announced the addition of Nomura Securities to the S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research offering (Click here to read more). The powerful new combination of Macquarie and Nomura research provides clients with expert opinions and forecasts on companies and sectors across Asia from hundreds of the most sought-after analysts.

Macquarie Research Global Industry Coverage

Macquarie Research Global Company Coverage

The S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research collection is continually expanding, providing greater coverage of companies and industries globally. A total of 76 new Aftermarket Research contributors from 25 countries were added in 2020, including ODDO BHF, Karvy Stockbroking, Seaport Global Securities, Soochow Securities and Jarden Limited.

