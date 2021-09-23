 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/leveraged-loan-insights-guide-an-insurers-alternative-investment-strategies content esgSubNav

Leveraged Loan Insights Guide an Insurer's Alternative Investment Strategies

The global leveraged loan market has grown consistently over the years to become a full-fledged asset class in the alternative arena. This U.S.-based life insurer had carved out a significant amount of money to invest in collateralized lending obligations (CLOs) and was establishing a process to manage its bank loan portfolios. The head of the leveraged loan investment team had been a user of S&P Global Market Intelligence (“Market Intelligence”) at his previous company and was very familiar with the Leveraged Commentary & Data (“LCD”) solution. He knew this extensive set of information could help with portfolio construction, benchmarking, and ongoing market monitoring and wanted his colleagues to learn more about the offering.

Leveraged Loan Insights Guide an Insurer’s Alternative Investment Strategies

