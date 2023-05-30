Insight Weekly: Loan-to-deposit ratio rises; inventory turnovers ebb; miners add female leaders

Today is Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we put the spotlight on US banks' loan-to-deposit ratios, a metric that investors often use to assess liquidity. The industry aggregate ratio was 65.2% in the first quarter, compared to 63.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 57.0% in the first quarter of 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. In the first quarter, deposits across banks fell sequentially by 2.4%, or $421.40 billion, the biggest since deposits started declining in the second quarter of 2022.

S&P 500 companies in the industrials, healthcare, information technology, utilities and consumer staples sectors all recorded lower rates of turning inventory into sales during the first quarter than prior to COVID-19, according to the latest data from Market Intelligence. The slowdown in inventory turnover would suggest a mixture of slowing demand as well as overstocking, said Chris Rogers, head of supply chain research at Market Intelligence.

Women are taking on more leadership roles in the long male-dominated metals and mining sector, a data analysis from S&P Global Commodity Insights shows. Women fill about 12.1% of the C-suite positions across a universe of more than 2,000 global publicly traded mining companies, up 1.6 percentage points since an October 2021 data analysis. While the sector has been slower on the uptake than many others, recent progress has encouraged some women.