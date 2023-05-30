 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-may-30-2023 content esgSubNav
Insight Weekly: Loan-to-deposit ratio rises; inventory turnovers ebb; miners add female leaders
Central European Broadcaster Monetizes Content with a New Online Streaming Service

Debt Ceiling Debate: IR Teams Should Prepare for Potential Market Downturns

Insight Weekly: Sustainable bonds face hurdles; bad loans among landlords; AI investments up

Master of Risk | Episode 3: Live from the Global Credit & Risk Symposium


Today is Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we put the spotlight on US banks' loan-to-deposit ratios, a metric that investors often use to assess liquidity. The industry aggregate ratio was 65.2% in the first quarter, compared to 63.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 57.0% in the first quarter of 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. In the first quarter, deposits across banks fell sequentially by 2.4%, or $421.40 billion, the biggest since deposits started declining in the second quarter of 2022.

S&P 500 companies in the industrials, healthcare, information technology, utilities and consumer staples sectors all recorded lower rates of turning inventory into sales during the first quarter than prior to COVID-19, according to the latest data from Market Intelligence. The slowdown in inventory turnover would suggest a mixture of slowing demand as well as overstocking, said Chris Rogers, head of supply chain research at Market Intelligence.

Women are taking on more leadership roles in the long male-dominated metals and mining sector, a data analysis from S&P Global Commodity Insights shows. Women fill about 12.1% of the C-suite positions across a universe of more than 2,000 global publicly traded mining companies, up 1.6 percentage points since an October 2021 data analysis. While the sector has been slower on the uptake than many others, recent progress has encouraged some women.

  • In Focus: US Bank Deposits

    • US banks' aggregate loan-to-deposit ratio ticks up in Q1 amid liquidity crunch

      In the first quarter, deposit outflows at US banks accelerated, and loans slipped sequentially but increased year over year.

      Failures intensify banks' price competition as deposit outflows jump in Q1

      Banks appear set for a prolonged catch-up in funding costs even if the Fed stops raising rates.

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • US banks' overdraft fee income shrank again in Q1 as regulatory pressure grows

      The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency joined the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's and the White House's fight against overdraft fees by warning banks that overdraft fee practices are risky and may violate consumer protection law.

      Regulatory delays, stock price pressure, uncertainty threaten pending bank deals

      A handful of US banks have terminated their pending deals, citing regulatory pressure and depressed stock prices. However, industry experts expect most other pending deals to push through the current obstacles.

      M&A activity in Asia-Pacific may bounce back after tepid Q1 as economies reopen

      The region reported 13 banking-sector M&A deals in the January-to-March quarter, down from 15 in prior-year period, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • Tesla's insurance business sees massive premium growth

      Tesla Insurance Services, the electric car manufacturer's managing general agent, recorded $242.9 million in direct premiums written in 2022, an increase of more than 117% when compared to the prior year.

      Insurance Investments Market Report: Alternatives go mainstream

      S&P Global Market Intelligence's 2023 Insurance Investments Market Report offers a bottoms-up analysis of new disclosures intended by regulators to quantify the extent of related-party involvement in carriers' portfolios.

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity

    • Big 4 private equity firms project optimism even as fundraising, deals slow

      Although their private equity strategies were underperforming, Apollo, Blackstone, Carlyle and KKR see opportunities on the horizon.

      Private equity investment in streaming media companies falls in 2022

      Private equity investments in the global media streaming sector are expected to fall further in 2023.

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • US retail sales bounce back to growth in April; 5 new bankruptcies

      April's sales grew over the prior month in a partial reversal of two straight months of shoppers spending less at retailers.

  • Deep Dives: Supply Chain

    • Slowing demand leaves US companies overstocked as turnover ratios decline

      Higher turnover ratios may reflect weaker-than-anticipated demand rather than a move to 'just-in-case' from 'just-in-time.'

      Global goods trade shrinks while services trade remains on the rise in April

      The worldwide Purchasing Managers' Index surveys compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence indicated a 14th successive monthly fall in export orders for goods and services at the start of the second quarter.

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • 'We have to be better prepared': US confronts EV revolution roadblocks

      Unless removed, obstacles could block America's mobility metamorphosis, undermining President Joe Biden's ambition for electric vehicles to make up half of all new vehicle sales by 2030, power grid and EV experts said at an event in Portland, Ore.

      European hydro producers face droughts without cushion of sky-high power prices

      A dry spring has put Southern Europe on track for another below-average hydro production year, according to forecasters. And unlike in 2022, high power prices are not likely to provide respite.

      RRA Research: Electric beats gas in exceeding authorized equity returns over past 15 years

      The average annual earned return on equity for the Financial Focus energy coverage universe of utility operating companies trailed the average authorized return on equity for more years than not over the past 15 years, but more so for gas utilities.

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • 451 Research: Apple entry adds to ecosystem turbulence in 'buy now, pay later' market

      After years of momentum, the dust has yet to settle in the "buy now, pay later" market. Here we examine the current state and potential direction of this evolving sector, including the opportunities for financial technology companies and banks.

      Kagan Research: NAB 2023: Artificial intelligence in broadcasting a key theme

      The National Association of Broadcasters conference traditionally highlights the infrastructure and technology used to deliver content to entertainment-hungry viewers. This year the heavy emphasis on artificial intelligence was new.

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • Women in metals, mining make modest gains in leadership roles

      Women have been capturing more leadership roles in the C-suite, on the board and in other executive leadership roles, according to analysis from S&P Global Commodity Insights.

      Metals and Mining Research: Copper CBS May 2023 – Price corrects on weak demand, economic uncertainty

      The London Metal Exchange three-month copper price has declined since mid-April on global demand weakness and economic uncertainty.

  • The Week in M&A

    • Weather dings US utility Q1 earnings, but M&A dominates discussions

      M&A will return to Texas' Permian Basin after Chevron's Colorado deal – analysts

      Deal Tracker: United Group towers sale leads Europe's media, telco M&A in April

      Deal Tracker: Deutsche Börse's $4.37B SimCorp bid tops Europe's IT M&A in April

The Big Number

 

Trending

—Read more on S&P Global Market Intelligence and follow @EconomicsRisk on Twitter.

Compiled by Roma Arora

