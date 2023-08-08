Insight Weekly: Europe banks resilient in stress tests; APAC exports drop; lithium reserves grow

Today is Tuesday, August 08, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we take a close look at the results of the European Banking Authority's (EBA) latest stress tests. The findings suggest that most European banks will be able to increase dividend payouts and share buybacks, thanks to their resilient capital buffers, according to analysts. The regulator found that under a hypothetical adverse scenario, the aggregate common equity Tier 1 ratio of the 70 banks examined would drop 459 basis points to 10.38% in 2025 from 14.97% at the end of 2022. The stress tests also show that banks' exposures to the hospitality and construction industries are the biggest threat to asset quality. In the adverse scenario, nonperforming exposures in the accommodation and food service segment would total 11% of performing exposures. In the construction industry, exposures would total 8.2%. Overall, the EBA believes that banks are well positioned to withstand an unfavorable operating environment.

Asia-Pacific merchandise exports recorded a significant decrease during the first half of 2023, mainly due to slow economic recovery in mainland China along with weak demand in the US and Western Europe. Latest evidence from S&P Global Purchasing Managers surveys signaled that new export orders have remained weak across many Asia-Pacific economies in mid-2023, indicating that exports may continue to face headwinds in the second half.

Global lithium reserves and resources have increased 83% since the first quarter of 2018 as investors poured money into exploration for the metal, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. As the world works to decarbonize and meet the goals set out in the Paris Agreement on climate change, lithium has taken center stage as a key ingredient in batteries for electric vehicles and renewable-generated energy storage.