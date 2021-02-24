2020 was a turbulent year for global M&A. View our recap of transaction values, regional volumes, and the impact by sector in our 2020 recap. Overall global transaction values and number of deals closed declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the majority of 2020's largest announced deals occurred in Q4, potentially signaling market optimism in 2021.
Infographic Global M&A By the Numbers: 2020 Recap
