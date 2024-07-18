 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/greater-china-m-a-by-the-numbers-q3-2023 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

Greater China M&A By the Numbers: Q3 2023
Blog

Investment Banking Essentials: July 10

Blog

Investment Banking Essentials: June 26

Blog

Investment Banking Essentials: May 29

Video

Panel Discussion: Modernization Initiatives Advancing the U.S. Capital Market


Greater China M&A By the Numbers: Q3 2023

Greater China had 1104 M&A deals worth US$95bn in YTD 2023. Comparing the numbers with YTD 2022, YTD 2023 domestic and inbound volume declined by 152 deals, while outbound volume fell short by only 3 deals.

In terms of aggregate transaction value, YTD 2023 saw an overall 17.1% decrease from YTD 2022 – domestic and inbound decreased by 33.1%, while outbound had a large increase at 140.7%. In YTD 2023, excluding the other/uncategorized sector, utilities, followed closely by energy, showed the most growth within the domestic & inbound sector. On the other hand, communication services took the lead with a massive 7523% growth for the outbound sector.

  • Blog

Greater China M&A By the Numbers: Q2 2023

Click here