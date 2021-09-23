European Leveraged Finance 2021: A Regional Look at Loans, Bonds, and Recoveries

A Turnaround in the Market Overall

There has been a V-shaped recovery for the loan market when looking at the weighted average bid of European loans over the past year. As of the end of Q1 2021, both European loans and high-yield volumes had regained their footing, and CLO issuance had recovered, as well. A year ago, companies worried about what financing would be available. Now they are more concerned about what type of debt financing to raise, since the markets are open and offering cheap liquidity.

For much of the last year, the feeling was that high yield was more attractive to borrowers from a cost of debt and risk appetite perspective. Consequently, in the first five months of 2021 we have seen a greater proportion of bond-only financing, or financings including bonds. Bond-only financings – at 38% of deal structures – are at the highest percentage since LCD began tracking this data, while bond plus senior secured loan financing is the highest it has been since 2011. The rising risk of inflation has not dampened this picture, to date. Another driver behind this trend is the presence of larger transactions in 2021, as larger deals are more likely to include bonds in the structure.



There have been stresses in the system, of course, given COVID-19. In fact, there were 40 European defaults last year, according to LCD, which is the highest tally for a calendar year since 2009, and more than what was recorded for the period 2015 through 2019. But, so far in 2021, there have only been three defaults, compared to 17 in the same period in 2020. The abundant amount of liquidity and search for yield have created very good access to capital markets for even stressed companies, which is helping to keep defaults lower, as is the direct and indirect government support provided.