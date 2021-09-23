A Prestigious Global Business School Gains a Competitive Edge

Data-driven analysis continues to be more sophisticated across disciplines, requiring business schools to harness the power of data for faculty and students alike. This can help support research, curricula, and learning the workings of financial markets.
The head of the business school’s library at this well-established university wanted to help create a truly competitive edge by offering a range of new data services and analytical tools used by some of the world’s largest financial organizations. The head librarian believed this would provide an enhanced learning experience for students, while improving the analysis undertaken by professors and researchers.
Pain Points
With growing competition for new faculty and students, business schools can no longer use basic financial data and tools for research and experiential learning. Given this, the head of the Business School Library wanted to upgrade the university’s analytical capabilities. In addition, she was hoping to find information to support networking and fundraising activities. In particular, she wanted access to:
- Extensive financial data on companies around the world to evaluate corporate performance.
- Breaking news and events to monitor the impact on market prices.
- Insights on key developments at firms to stay on top of earnings announcements and organizational changes.
- Screening, targeting, and comparison tools to do valuation and peer group analysis.
- Information on potential employers, university affiliations, board members, and fellow professionals to support outreach initiatives.
It was very important that the capabilities be provided by a well-known and trusted source, so the head of the library contacted S&P Global Market Intelligence (“Market Intelligence”) to learn more about the firm’s essential solutions for academics.
The Solution
Market Intelligence discussed a wide range of capabilities that would enable the faculty and students to:
Dig deep on a company’s financials
Compustat® Fundamentals provides standardized global company fundamental and market data for active and inactive publicly-traded companies that financial analysts have relied on for over 50 years. Users can access historical and point-in-time financial statements, ratios, and multiples, plus press releases available within hours of publication.
S&P Capital IQ Premium Financials provides standardized data for over 5,000 financial, supplemental, and industry-specific data items for over 150,000 companies globally, including over 95,000 active and inactive companies across multiple industries. Data is available at numerous frequencies and point-in-time representations of a financial period include press releases, original filings, and restatements.
Users can also easily download financial statements in a PDF format.
Private Company Data covers 16 million private companies around the globe, 10 million with financial statements, and 500,000+ early-stage companies supported by data from Crunchbase.
Learn more about Essential Insights and Data SolutionsRequest Demo
A Prestigious Global Business School Gains a Competitive Edge
Click Here
Learn more about Academia
Click Here
Academic Research And Analytical Tools
Click Here