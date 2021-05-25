A Community Bank Shares its “Going Green” Story with Stakeholders

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues continue to gain the attention of consumers, investors, and other stakeholders who are putting pressure on businesses throughout the economy to take steps to help move to a low-carbon environment. In response, ESG metrics and reporting are fast becoming a business imperative for some of the largest banks in the U.S., but even smaller banks are beginning to realize the importance of having a green strategy in place.

This community bank had received positive press coverage for being environmentally friendly, since much of its business was done online versus through brick and mortar branches. The chief marketing officer and head of IR came together to discuss additional ways the bank could demonstrate its commitment to ESG issues. The two executives also wanted to uncover other ways the bank could improve its environmental stance to show customers and investors the progress that was being made.