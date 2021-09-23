2021 Tech M&A Outlook: Application software

Request Information on 451 Research and the M&A Knowledgebase Request a Demo

Introduction COVID-19 looked set to shut down the market for application software acquisitions in early 2020. Instead, the side effects of the disease spurred this corner of tech M&A to new heights. The attempt to quash the pandemic forced classrooms into bedrooms and offices into kitchens. Retailers that had been prodded online for the past two decades were propelled to get there overnight. The changes accelerated both the addressable market and stock prices of many application vendors – giving them the motive and the money to go shopping. According to 451 Research's M&A KnowledgeBase, acquirers smashed the previous annual record, spending $142bn purchasing vendors that develop software for business users and consumers. That's a 49% bump from the 2018 record – a phenomenal outcome considering that nearly all of the spending came in the back half of the year. Less than $20bn went toward application software targets in the first two quarters of 2020. The momentum in the second half, along with the improving picture for company IT budgets, sets up 2021 for a significant start. A Soaring Software Market Source: 451 Research's M&A KnowledgeBase Just a handful of big deals accounts for the difference between 2020's total and the previous record. Our data indicates that just seven application software providers have been bought for over $10bn and three of them were announced in 2020: Slack ($28.4bn), Ellie Mae ($11bn) and RealPage ($10.2bn). It wasn't just the high end of the market that fared well. The M&A KnowledgeBase shows that 1,414 companies in that market were acquired, also a record. Still, the upper echelon fetched the heartiest valuations. Application software targets nabbed a median 9.6x trailing revenue in transactions worth $1bn or more last year, more than two turns higher than last year. In all other application software deals, however, the median fell more than half a turn to 3x, the lowest in three years. Haves and Have-Nots in Software Acquisitions Source: 451 Research's M&A KnowledgeBase Rising equity prices underpinned 2020's rush of application software M&A. The S&P 500-Information Technology index surged 42% during the year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. As it did, valuations of both buyers and sellers ticked up. Salesforce, for example, was valued a bit above 9x trailing revenue at the start of 2020. The CRM giant was trading at 11.5-12x trailing revenue in the days leading up to its acquisition of Slack. No doubt that helped it justify paying 36x for the communications software maker. Salesforce's Valuation in 12 Months Leading to Slack Buy Source: S&P Global's Market Intelligence The growing value of its own stock provided the currency and justification for the move. But it was the expansion of remote work that provided the rationale. Salesforce is betting that, even when coronavirus is history, there's a big future for software vendors that can help businesses communicate and collaborate. The acceleration of digital living sparked several other notable software deals: Ahead of Salesforce's bet that remote work would make communications software more important, Adobe made a similar wager on project management software. With its $1.5bn pickup of Workfront, Adobe foresees a rise in the use of software to manage work. SAP printed its first acquisition in two years, landing Emarsys. The target's marketing automation software could be bundled with hybris, SAP's e-commerce play, as demand for such software increases in line with the surge in online shopping. Plummeting interest rates and a flight to the suburbs propelled the housing market, motivating Intercontinental Exchange to pay $11bn for mortgage software specialist Ellie Mae in its largest-ever software purchase. The stock market wasn't the only reason why buyers felt more confident about printing software transactions in the second half of 2020. The environment for selling software improved once people absorbed the initial shock of the lockdown. According to 451 Research's Macroeconomic Outlook, Corporate IT Spending, just 20% of businesses in November said they'd decrease their quarter-over-quarter IT spending, down from 35% in March. As the spread between increasing and decreasing budgets continues to narrow, buyers could gain further confidence to print deals. Corporate IT Budget Outlook Source: 451 Research's Voice of the Customer: Macroeconomic Outlook, Corporate IT Spending, Digital Transformation 2020 Signature Deals from 2020 Acquirer Target Deal value Comment Salesforce Slack Technologies $28.4bn In Slack, Salesforce lands a software company that resembles its younger self. The communications software business will shortly pass $1bn in annual revenue, with scorching growth. The difference: Salesforce was valued at 6x sales when it hit that milestone in 2008 – 30 turns lower than the price it paid for Slack. Intercontinental Exchange Ellie Mae $11bn Just 18 months after acquiring the mortgage software vendor, Thoma bravo flipped Ellie Mae at almost 3x its purchase price. The deal marks the largest-ever cash acquisition of a private equity (PE)-held tech provider. Microsoft ZeniMax Media $7.5bn Microsoft's pickup of console-game developer ZeniMax provides the latest – and clearest – evidence that it's turning toward growing its consumer business, after spending several years transitioning the enterprise software side of the house to the cloud. Twilio Segment $3.2bn After its stock price tripled through the first three quarters of the year, Twilio puts those gains to work with the all-stock acquisition of Segment. The deal brings the buyer into direct competition with marketing software heavyweights Adobe, Salesforce and Oracle. Adobe Workfront $1.5bn In Workfront, Adobe scored a workflow application specialist that connects marketers using Adobe's Creative Cloud and those pushing content to customers with Experience Cloud. Offering software to both groups was the rationale for the purchase of Omniture, the move that launched Adobe's marketing software business 11 years ago. Cornerstone OnDemand Saba Software $1.4bn Both companies offer similar corporate learning management systems (LMS), although Saba has more AI and analytics that could help extend Cornerstone's reach beyond customers seeking traditional LMS support for compliance, regulatory and management training. Salesforce Vlocity $1.3bn Vlocity, a maker of CRM software for vertical markets, could expand the buyer's growth in large, enterprise deployments that require specialty expertise but promise to embed Salesforce deep into those enterprises. The pairing could also help Salesforce nab midmarket customers with lightweight process automation. SAP Emarsys $940m* With Emarsys, SAP obtains a marketing automation product powered by machine learning. Many other acquirers are moving toward mature assets like Emarsys for machine learning capabilities and inking fewer 'acq-hires' to fill those gaps. TIBCO Software Information Builders $550m* This deal reinforces TIBCO's reporting capabilities, which it gained by snagging Jaspersoft back in 2014. In addition, it cements TIBCO's data management portfolio in support of data science and analytic use cases. Source: 451 Research's M&A KnowledgeBase *451 estimate Macro-level drivers Navigating a post-pandemic world with data analysis and machine learning Making business decisions deploying AI and machine learning (ML) is becoming prevalent as organizations place large-scale data analytics, insights and automation center stage. Data-driven decision-making, often deeply entwined with digital transformation, is driving the growth of ML-based analysis and, by association, software vendors' M&A strategies. Mining and crunching data for insights to extract business value is, after all, why organizations view data as critical. And machine learning is the technology that enables that value extraction. Like many corners of the tech market, the coronavirus outbreak has propelled this trend. Indeed, slightly more than half (51%) of respondents to 451 Research's Voice of the Enterprise (VotE): Data & Analytics, Data Management & Analytics 2020 survey agree that their organization increased the number or scope of active analytic projects as a result of COVID-19, indicating that companies are increasingly turning to analytics to navigate the 'new normal.'

Download The Full Report 2021 Tech M&A Outlook: Application software

COVID-19 Bolsters Analytics Source: 451 Research's Voice of the Enterprise: Data & Analytics, Data Management & Analytics As a result, software vendors that don't already have a full-fledged ML-based data science stack for ML teams to utilize to build, manage, monitor and explain AI-driven analysis will miss out on a growth opportunity. But that could be remedied by reaching for a specialist provider. SAP is a case in point. Its strategy to essentially infuse AI across an organization's business processes through integration into its myriad applications makes perfect sense. But SAP could capitalize on the upswing in AI-driven analytics by acquiring an end-to-end enterprise data science platform specifically created for ML teams. 451 Research currently has 56 data science platforms under coverage, and while they all are by no means equal, this number demonstrates that there are rich pickings to be had. CognitiveScale and Dataiku are two targets SAP should consider. The former has a strong focus on addressing 'black box' data science, which is a prevalent issue in organizations, while Dataiku's enterprise data science slant would fit well with SAP's overarching strategy to pursue large enterprises. Data, data, everywhere Any thought of all IT workloads moving to the public cloud – let alone to a single cloud supplier – were misplaced. Over 40% of enterprises already have a hybrid IT environment, according to our VotE: Cloud, Hosting & Managed Services, Workloads & Key Projects 2020 survey. Additionally, nearly three-quarters (72%) of organizations using public cloud currently have more than one cloud provider. As enterprises increase their use of hybrid IT and multicloud, the ability to manage data across multiple datacenters/cloud becomes a concern for database users. Already, 85% of respondents to our VotE: Data & Analytics, Data Platforms 2020 survey agree that the ability to run the same database on multiple cloud/datacenter environments is an important consideration when selecting a new data platform. Data Sprawl Source: 451 Research's Voice of the Enterprise: Data & Analytics, Data Platforms 2020 Most, if not all, data platform specialists today offer support for deployment across multiple venues. The ability to secure, manage and govern data holistically across multiple locations, however, is not so widespread. Yet it's essential to avoid the creation of additional data silos and data duplication, as well as the unnecessary movement of data. These trends have highlighted the importance of data virtualization, query federation and acceleration, and orchestration. The data and analytics space is dominated by industry giants such as Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, IBM and TIBCO, as well as AWS, Google Cloud and Salesforce, plus Teradata, Cloudera, Informatica, Actian, Qlik and Snowflake. These are the most likely suitors for specialist vendors – including Dremio, Starburst, Ahana, Denodo, Alluxio, Molecula, Varada, Incorta and Promethium – that are refining existing technologies and developing new approaches to address data virtualization, query federation and acceleration, and orchestration. From remote work to managing a distributed work environment The past decade saw the emergence of the gig economy and nontraditional work arrangements – including flexible working hours and remote work – increasingly displacing the conventional office and nine-to-five work schedule. These emerging trends were gaining traction pre-pandemic – according to our VotE: Workforce Productivity & Collaboration survey, 70% of fast-growth company employees were already working at least some of their week on the go (e.g., in mobile or remote situations) by late 2019. Working Beyond the Office Source: 451 Research's Voice of the Enterprise: Workforce Productivity & Collaboration The lockdown in the first half of 2020 accelerated these trends, with an unprecedented number of employees working remotely. Our research shows that after nearly one year since the outbreak, organizations are moving beyond their initial response and planning for the long term, with the assumption that they will continue to operate under altered conditions through 2021. While the focus was initially on addressing the requirements of a distributed workforce – including remote and frontline workers – the focus is now shifting to managing a distributed work environment. The shift to a distributed work environment could lead communication and collaboration providers such as Cisco, Dialpad, Intermedia, RingCentral and Zoom to accelerate their product roadmap, targeting firms with capabilities for immersive collaboration, including digital whiteboard specialists like Lucid Software, Miro and Stormboard. Similarly, the shift to remote work has added momentum to video collaboration, which has been an active area for M&A over the past two years. The M&A KnowledgeBase lists five transactions in 2020, including the acquisition of video collaboration specialist Highfive by Dialpad and Verizon's purchase of BlueJeans. We expect this trend to continue in 2021, with communications PaaS (CPaaS), unified communications and contact-center providers like Avaya and Genesys looking to expand their portfolios with capabilities for video collaboration. Vendors with WebRTC capabilities such as 2600Hz and Wazo could be attractive acquisition candidates, as well as firms with innovative offerings for synchronous and asynchronous video collaboration, including Around, Klaxoon and Remotion. Remote possibilities drive productivity software acquisitions Friction has always been the dominant story in workforce productivity software. The friction comes from employees switching among different apps, mixed with the various security and compliance restrictions that limit what they do on those apps. COVID-19, and the resulting sudden shift to remote work, has exacerbated that friction. Our VotE: Workforce Productivity & Collaboration, Technology Ecosystems 2020 survey indicates that 26% of businesses believe it will be a very significant challenge to support their remote and distributed workers over the next two years (52% say somewhat of a challenge), rising to 40% among tech-laggard organizations. It's not surprising then that the same survey showed that enhancing employee collaboration and productivity tools was the main IT-led digital transformation priority (cited by 44% of respondents). Our recent Tech M&A Leaders' Survey comprised of mostly bankers, investors and some C-level execs also demonstrated that 40% (the highest single category mention) believe remote work/productivity software will be the sector that will see the largest increase in M&A over the next 12 months due to the impact of coronavirus. This already began in 2020 as Adobe (via its $1.5bn purchase of Workfront) and Salesforce (with its blockbuster $28.4bn pickup of Slack) sought to use acquisitions in workforce productivity software to reduce friction among app usage and extend into new use cases. High Expectations for Remote Work M&A Source: Tech M&A Leaders' Survey 2020 We anticipate that others will follow their lead as they seek to use the productivity software space to extend their value proposition while entering new markets. There are several large, independent vendors such as Smartsheet, Asana, Monday.com and Airtable, as well as newer fast-growing firms like Notion and Coda with slightly different spins on the idea of improving knowledge work, that could attract interest. Additionally, there are plenty of potential suitors that already have one foot in this camp, including ServiceNow and Atlassian, along with others such as Zendesk that may look to unite their existing product focus with new workflow adjacencies. Digital experience and commerce budgets accelerate The pandemic instigated an unprecedented shift to digital. This led businesses to change technology priorities to meet demand for digital engagement and commerce. Many are funneling budget dollars into digital experiences – nearly half (50%) of enterprise respondents in our VotE: Customer Experience & Commerce, Merchant Study claim to have increased their organization's overall customer experience (CX) technology budget to enhance their online digital experiences as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. COVID-19's Impact on CX Tech Source: 451 Research's Voice of the Enterprise: Customer Experience & Commerce, Merchant Study The digital shift put a broader emphasis on tools such as sales enablement and improved commerce technology like cloud-native and headless architectures to offer greater flexibility and scalability. With digital experiences becoming more deeply embedded, businesses will need to integrate content and commerce capabilities more deeply across the digital experience stack. Tech giants Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and Salesforce could be interested in boosting digital content experiences by reaching for major players such as Acquia, Episerver (recently re-branded as Optimizely) and Sitecore, or smaller vendors like Contentful, e-spirit, Crownpeak, Cloudinary, CoreMedia, Liferay, Contentstack and Amplience. More B2B-focused targets could include Highspot, Seismic, Conga, Bloomfire, Bigtincan, Showpad, mediafly, Salesloft and Mindtickle. Significant technological and competitive disruption, paired with the acceleration of digital commerce, continues to force the evolution of the entire commerce technology stack. Existing commerce software providers could modernize their stack with key architectural enhancements or go down-market by offering SMBs easier-to-use products. Companies such as SAP could be interested in midmarket vendors like Squarespace or Volusion. Microsoft could seek to broaden its commerce footprint by nabbing ElasticPath, BigCommerce or CommerceTools. Adobe could improve its headless and progressive web apps initiative by acquiring Vue Storefront. The complexity of customer experience Managing and measuring customer experience is complex and will become more so as new digital channels of engagement proliferate and the volume of customer data grows. The explosion in connectivity and intelligent devices has led to a rapidly compounding landscape of digital touchpoints and contextual channels that consumers use to engage and transact. This has blurred the lines between customer service and marketing, leading to new categories of applications that businesses need to manage what used to be thought of as 'marketing.' In particular, demand will increase for three categories of software: voice of the customer tools (e.g., customer feedback/surveys), customer data platforms/customer information platforms, and digital communication channels (e.g., web chat, email, SMS). Service Becomes the New Marketing Source: 451 Research's Voice of the Enterprise: Customer Experience & Commerce, Organizational Dynamics & Budgets Over half of enterprises note that voice of the customer tools are an integral part of getting insight into the customer relationship, with 75% of digitally driven enterprise respondents in our VotE: Customer Experience & Commerce, Organizational Dynamics & Budgets survey finding these tools to measure net promoter score and customer satisfaction important to enhancing CX. Marketing software firms such as Salesforce and Adobe looking to capitalize on that sentiment could buy Alida, Medallia, InMoment, Confirmit/FocusVision, Responsek, Clarabridge, FuelCycle or AskNicely. To enhance the customer experience and capitalize on cross-channel strategies, businesses must be able to capture, analyze and act upon customer data and information. Managing oversight and orchestration of complex multichannel digital experiences involves dynamically maintaining a single repository of individual preferences and behaviors about each customer. In our VotE: Customer Experience & Commerce, Digital Transformation survey, 71% of digital leaders (e.g., those who actively invest in their digital transformation and adopt new technologies) assert that unifying business data to create more contextually relevant customer experiences is very important. This will drive investment and consolidation among analytics, customer intelligence and customer engagement companies. Key targets include customer data unification and journey orchestration specialists such as ActionIQ, BlueVenn, Meiro, Yeti Data, Mparticle, Kitewheel, Thunderhead, Usermind, Gainsight and Totango. There are also marketing activation or personalization vendors with interesting footprints and customer bases such as BlueConic, Amperity, Blueshift, Gamooga, Formation.io, Reflektion, Zaius, Redpoint Global and Lytics. Digital channels (e.g., mobile, SMS, email, social media, etc.) are the critical inflection point driving engagement, operating as the vehicle by which digital experiences and contextual content are delivered. In our VotE: Customer Experience & Commerce, Organizational Dynamics & Budgets survey, customer engagement tools (e.g., email, SMS, social) emerged as one of the top priorities for technology investments among the digitally driven over the next year. This focus on channel integration will continue to be critical in scaling the accessibility of digital experiences. Salesforce has already made investments in improving digital channel engagement offerings with its massive purchase of Slack and could explore video and other communications platform enhancements. As marketing and service channels blur, Adobe, Microsoft, SAP and Oracle could also enhance their communication platforms by reaching for Glance, Acquire.io, Intelepeer, Ribbon Communications, Drift, LiveChat or Podium. Customer engagement tool suppliers Customer.io, Braze, Sparkcentral and Clevertap could also fill this need. Accelerated digital shift focuses payments M&A on omnichannel capabilities Global e-commerce volume is estimated to have exceeded $4 trillion in 2020 for the first time, representing 23% year-over-year growth, according to 451 Research's Global Unified Commerce Forecast: Payments Scenario Analysis. High-performing payments infrastructure is needed to accommodate this accelerated digital volume shift, along with the latest customer shopping demands and changes in the fraud environment that manifested throughout 2020. More Than $4 Trillion in Global Digital Commerce Sales Projected in 2020 Source: 451 Research's Global Unified Commerce Forecast: Payments Scenario Analysis 2020 Unfortunately, many merchants were hamstrung last year by their payments infrastructure, which stood in the way of the integrated and seamless shopping experiences their customers desire. In turn, payment providers that were unable to fully deliver during the pandemic saw their gaps become increasingly apparent to customers. Addressing these gaps is fast becoming critical to securing relationships. Nearly one in three merchants cited 'modernizing payments infrastructure' as a highly important payments initiative for their organization, according to our VotE: Customer Experience and Commerce, Merchant Study. In 2021, we anticipate that payment suppliers will increasingly look to address shortcomings in their capability set that were exposed by the outbreak. This is likely to position omnichannel as a key inorganic growth theme. We could envision a large payment processor targeting a point-of-sale software specialist such as Toast or Vend to build out a more compelling omnichannel proposition. Similarly, we could see a payments optimization firm like Spreedly, a midsized e-commerce processor like Bluesnap or a fraud prevention vendor like Kount targeted to build out a deeper digital commerce story.

