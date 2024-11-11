Csilla Zsigri

Senior Research Analyst

Csilla is a Senior Research Analyst for the Data, AI & Analytics Channel at 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. She covers the blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT) market, which includes an examination of the technology, the competitive landscape and available offerings that are driving the market, real-world use cases and deployments, as well as intersections with other emerging technologies. Csilla also covers data marketplaces, a space that is currently enjoying a renaissance with fresh ideas and value propositions.

Previously, Csilla was a consultant on 451 Research's advisory team, and before that she handled market intelligence and commercial exploitation in EU-funded research and innovation projects. Csilla is co-author of several forward-looking market studies prepared for the European Commission. Before joining 451 Research, Csilla worked as a business consultant for Atos' Research & Innovation unit in Barcelona, and prior to that, for ConAction, a Hungarian management consulting firm.

Csilla is multilingual and holds a master's degree in economics, management and business consulting.