Jessica Montgomery

Research Analyst

Jessica is a Research Analyst working across the Voice of the Customer products at 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, providing insight into buying behavior and preferences for high-tech consumer products. Her areas of expertise include questionnaire design, field management and articulating crucial findings. Jessica produces quarterly Advisory reports and Spotlights for clients across IT spending, business trends, wearables, mobile phones, tablets and laptop markets. She focuses on attitudes, behaviors and use across consumer and business technology markets.

Prior to joining 451 Research, Jessica worked at Evans Research Associates conducting custom market research projects, specializing in the consumer technology sector. She holds a BA in Psychology and German from University of Oregon and completed honors theses for both majors.