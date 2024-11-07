Principal Research Analyst, Financials, 451 Research

Scott Denne is a Senior Research Analyst with 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, where he covers technology M&A and private equity. His research explores changes in deal-making and shifts in valuation. His reports cover broad movements in the tech M&A markets, private-equity investments, analysis of specific deals and forecasts of deal activity in multiple sectors of the software industry.He has spent more than 15 years covering technology companies and capital markets as a journalist and analyst. Prior to joining 451 Research, Scott covered startups and venture capital for several Dow Jones publications, including VentureWire, Private Equity Analyst and The Wall Street Journal. He has been quoted by financial and technology publications, including TheStreet.com, Wired, CNBC.com, AdExchanger and CMSwire.