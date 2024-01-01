Research Director, 451 Research

Sheryl Kingstone is head of the software experiences group, which includes the Workforce Productivity & Collaboration, Customer Experience & Commerce, Fintech and Macroeconomic research channels at S&P Global Market Intelligence. As a researcher, Sheryl tracks how businesses are spending on technology for the experience economy and how customer experience is a catalyst for digital transformation.

Specifically, she oversees the company's coverage of a variety of customer experience data-driven software markets spanning advertising technology, marketing, sales, commerce and service. She also is responsible for both consumer spending and IT tech spending research products.

Before joining S&P Global Market intelligence via acquisition, she consulted with several enterprise software companies and worked at companies in the enterprise data replication, transformation and database software market.

As a recognized thought leader with more than 25 years of experience in customer experience technologies, Sheryl was awarded the CRM Influential Leaders Award and was also the first female to be inducted into the CRM Hall of Fame.

Sheryl holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Massachusetts and a Master of Business Administration degree from Simmons College.