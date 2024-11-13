Senior Research Analyst

Krishna Roy is a senior research analyst in the 451 Research technology research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. She leads the data science and analytics coverage areas for the Data, AI & Analytics channel. Prior to this, Krishna was a research analyst in the Data, AI & Analytics channel covering business intelligence and data management, including data integration and data warehousing.



Krishna arrived at S&P Global Market Intelligence through its 2019 acquisition of 451 Research, where she was a senior research analyst. During her 20-year tenure with 451 Research, she was responsible for many coverage areas, including business applications and business intelligence. Prior to joining 451 Research, Krishna held several journalist roles in London, New York and San Francisco.



Krishna’s recent areas of concentration include data-driven decision-making, AI governance and compliance, and generative AI’s role in data science and analytics.



Krishna holds a Bachelor of Arts, First Class Honors Degree, in English literature and American studies from Brunel University, London.