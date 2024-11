Associate Research Analyst

As an Associate Research Analyst in the Customer Experience & Commerce Channel at 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence , Haley Brown contributes coverage to a range of customer experience software markets from both a qualitative and quantitative perspective. This includes mar-tech and digital commerce with particular focus on data-driven customer experiences, digital content and personalization. She also contributes to the design and writing of consumer and enterprise insight-driven survey products, the Voice of the Connected User Landscape (VoCUL) Connected Customer survey and the Voice of the Enterprise (VotE) Customer Experience & Commerce survey.



Prior to joining 451 Research in 2018, Haley graduated from Suffolk University with a BS/BA in Global Business and Marketing. She is fluent in German.