Research Director

Jordan McKee is research director of the 451 Research Fintech research and consulting practice within S&P Global Market Intelligence. He leads a team of analysts based in North America, Europe and Asia that provide guidance on trends at the intersection of finance and technology. As an analyst, Jordan’s research focuses on digital payments and enterprise payments strategies.



Jordan has been an industry analyst for more than a decade, having launched the payments coverage at 451 Research (acquired by S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2019) in 2013. Prior to this he has held research and advisory roles at Yankee Group, OnProcess Technology and FM Global.



Jordan is listed on the Electronic Transactions Association's Forty Under 40 list and has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Forbes, TIME, Businessweek and the Financial Times of London. He has also appeared on radio and television interviews with the Associated Press, NPR and CBS. McKee is a regular speaker at client and industry events around the world, delivering keynotes and moderating panels at SXSW, Money20/20, Interop and ETA TRANSACT.



Additionally, Jordan is a Forbes fintech contributor and sits on the board of advisors for the Mobile Payments Conference. He holds a bachelor's degree with a concentration in marketing from Bryant University.