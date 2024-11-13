Research Director, Data, AI & Analytics 451 Research

Matt Aslett is a Research Director with responsibility for the Data, AI & Analytics Channel at 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. This Channel includes operational and analytic databases, Hadoop, grid/cache, stream processing, data integration, data governance and data management, as well as data science and analytics, machine learning and AI. Matt's own primary area of focus currently includes data abstraction, virtualization and analytics acceleration, data culture and data literacy, data streaming, and streaming data integration, as well as hybrid cloud data processing.

Matt is a regular speaker at client and industry events, and has delivered keynotes and moderated panels at Google Cloud Next, Big Data LDN, Hitachi NEXT, Strata + Hadoop World, DataWorks Summit, Percona Live, GraphConnect, In-Memory Computing Summit and NoSQL Roadshow. Matt was named by Enterprise Management 360 as one of the Top 10 Influential Data Leaders to Follow in 2019.

Prior to joining 451 Research in 2007, Matt was deputy editor of monthly magazine Computer Business Review and ComputerWire's daily news service. Matt started in IT journalism in 1997 as a staff writer with monthly magazine Unix and NT News, where he became editor in 2000.

Matt holds a BA in multimedia journalism from Bournemouth University in the UK.