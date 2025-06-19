The environment has also changed for large industrial projects. The shift in recent market dynamics — along with uncertainties surrounding tariffs, regulatory approvals and incentives — has heightened construction risks. As a result, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors may be less willing to bear the risk of cost increases through EPC contracts.

On the revenue side, many clean energy tax credits were significantly enhanced through the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), with higher multipliers and extended terms. For carbon capture, the IRA enhanced the 45Q national tax credit program by extending its term, revising the base credit and providing attractive bonuses if certain labor conditions are met. Prior to the IRA, tax credits offered through 45Q were often inadequate to incentivize carbon capture. The US government offered $50 per metric ton for carbon captured or sequestered, which was insufficient to make these projects surmount break-even hurdles. The passage of the IRA effectively raised the 45Q tax credit for carbon capture for geologic storage from $50 per metric ton to $85 per metric ton, while the credit for captured carbon being reused is $60 per metric ton. It also increased the tax credit for direct air capture — which is very expensive to construct — from $50 per metric ton to $180 per metric ton. These credits are within range to cover the carbon capture costs for most industries, making investment in such projects more attractive to investors.

Still, as of the publication of this report, there remains a great deal of uncertainty regarding the tenets and certain provisions of the IRA legislation. The Trump administration has favored the development of fossil fuels and has enacted numerous legislation aimed at promoting fossil fuels while deemphasizing efforts to lower greenhouse gases (GHGs). While we do not believe the administration will rescind the IRA given that many Republican-leaning states are developing climate change projects based on the IRA provisions, the administration could make changes to the provisions. This uncertainty could be causing firms to delay capital expenditures on GHG reduction technologies such as CCS. We will continue to monitor any changes the administration may implement regarding the 45Q provisions.

Another key tenet of the IRA was providing direct pay and transferability options for developers claiming the credit. The transferability of those credits was also a new factor, with the entities being able to transfer to a third party for cash. The 45Q margins are typically thin, and allowing developers direct pay and the ability to monetize the credit expands the pool to developers that may not have significant tax liabilities to offset with a tax credit. (See Footnote 3) It also allows the developer the ability to transfer the credit to investors who can utilize the credit in exchange for project financing. (See Footnote 4)

Another key IRA provision that made CCS projects more financeable was the provision that significantly lowered the upfront CO 2 tonnage capture thresholds. For a pre-IRA CCS facility to become eligible for a 45Q tax credit, it had to meet a CO 2 capture and sequestration tonnage threshold. This requirement raised investor concerns about the timing of receiving the tax credit as well as actually qualifying for the tax credit. It was quite possible investors would garner no returns in any given year if a CCS facility did not meet the required CO 2 tonnage threshold. (See Footnote 5)

This uncertainty, on both the costs and revenue sides, is creating additional hurdles for companies to reach a final investment decision on CCS projects. Companies may elect to invest their capital in less complex projects with a more certain return on investment. This is especially true for power producers, which are looking at expanding their baseload dispatchable generation given the current positive secular environment for power.

The highlighted challenges are also an impediment to raising funds through a project finance structure. Given that project finance structures only have access to the cash flows associated with the project to repay the debt, having good visibility on returns is crucial to raise sufficient capital for both equity owners and lenders alike.

Economic risk

Economics, more than technology, is the key issue in adopting CCS to manage CO 2 emissions. Because CCS is a high-cost endeavor, driven by company commitments to Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction efforts and expectations of a heightened market demand for greater sustainability, it is seen as a cost to operations, particularly where and when there is no beneficial offtake. For some industries that generate low margins or returns, it becomes difficult to justify its deployment. While government incentives are available to support its deployment, they are not at adequate levels to justify its deployment.

CCS costs are dependent on various project-specific factors, such as pipeline distance between the emissions source and storage site, the number of injection wells and process conditions. Capture is the most expensive stage of a CCS project because it is the most process-intensive phase, as the emissions must be chemically altered to produce a CO 2 stream of acceptable quality for transport. An S&P Global Commodity Insights cost analysis of a representative portfolio of large-scale operating CCS projects found capture accounting for approximately 60%-70% of the project cost, while transportation and storage range from 15%-30% and 10%-15%, respectively. (See Footnote 6)