Juliana Abella

Research and Analysis Director, Upstream Solutions

Juliana is an energy lawyer with 15+ years of experience in energy and international law. She heads a team of lawyers responsible for analysis of petroleum upstream terms and regulation. She specialises in legal benchmarking and has designed a legal scoring matrix in order to facilitate comparison of E&P terms around the world. She is currently focused on regulatory changes brought about by countries working to achieve climate change goals - key areas of focus are flaring and venting regulation, CCUS, decomissioning and abandonment, environmental regulation, etc. Juliana has also taken part in advisory work, as a member of the regulatory consulting team, where she was responsible for various regulatory compliance projects and has advised companies and governments on compliance management strategies. Prior to joining S&P Global, Juliana worked on complex casework for law firms in London and Buenos Aires.