Daily Update: September 6, 2024

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
S&P Global — 6 September 2024
By Pam Rosacia
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
As the third quarter of 2024 winds down, the overall mood in global credit markets is optimistic with a healthy dose of caution. Recession odds have decreased in most countries, inflation has moderated and central banks in major economies have started reducing interest rates. However, challenges remain on the horizon, including softer economic growth, a possibly prolonged period of high rates, geopolitical risks, rising trade protectionism and persistent pressure on real estate markets.
Credit conditions look promising globally, with some divergence across regions in achieving credit recovery in 2025. In North America, the credit outlook is seemingly brighter, and a possible credit upturn is forecast for next year. “Borrowers in North America could enjoy more favorable credit conditions if the [US] economy settles into a soft landing and the Federal Reserve begins to ease monetary policy,” according to S&P Global Ratings. The Federal Reserve recently hinted that its first benchmark rate cut could come as soon as September.
The US economy has seen relatively strong growth, but credit deterioration could persist if interest rates remain higher for longer. Other headwinds for US credit market recovery are lingering cost pressures that weigh on borrowers’ liquidity, declining commercial real estate valuations and the risk of market volatility returning as the November presidential election nears. Up north, Canada is forecast to see a moderate rebound in economic growth. The Bank of Canada made the first move among key central banks in cutting interest rates earlier this year; however, borrowing costs in the country are projected to remain high and exceed pandemic lows over the next two years.
Across the Atlantic, Europe is keeping calm and carrying on as uncertainties remain. “The European economic and credit environment continues to strengthen gradually, despite significant political and geopolitical uncertainty clouding the outlook,” S&P Global Ratings said. The region’s economy has eased into a soft landing, and eurozone rates are projected to return to neutral by the third quarter of 2025.
In Asia-Pacific, credit conditions look stable. While risks of a credit correction are possible in China and Japan, the rest of the region is forecast to see credit recovery in 2025. However, growing trade tensions between the West and China could have repercussions for the export-dependent region. Aside from tighter trade policies, continued property challenges are likely to drag credit conditions in China and slow its economic recovery, according to S&P Global Ratings.
Emerging markets are also a source of cautious optimism. “Credit conditions across emerging markets continue improving amid resilient economic activity, supported by solid domestic demand, and improving global trade and financing conditions,” S&P Global Ratings said. Risk factors during the second half of the year and into 2025 are high borrowing costs and political noise from the upcoming US elections, which could dampen investor appetite for debt in these markets.
Credit markets across the different regions are showing resilience against relentless risks. Most economies have seen steady growth this year, and credit conditions are picking up globally. In terms of rating outlooks, all regions had more upgrades than downgrades during the second quarter as aggregate credit quality improved from the first quarter. Global defaults have remained elevated in 2024, although they are forecast to gradually decline through March 2025, according to S&P Global Ratings.
Global economic growth is expected to slow for the rest of the year as sticky inflation and high mortgage rates could limit household spending. Some corporate borrowers could face mounting cash flow and liquidity pressures due to higher debt costs and weaker consumer demand. Diverging interest rates globally due to differing pace of cuts could also increase volatility and capital outflows to markets offering higher yields.
With less than four months remaining in 2024, “a bumpy ride is likely before a credit recovery in 2025,” S&P Global Ratings said in its quarterly credit conditions report.
Today is Friday, September 6, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
The 2024 US presidential election marks a pivotal moment for the ambitious suite of climate and energy regulations advanced by the Biden-Harris administration. Executive branch agencies are defending broad controls on greenhouse gas emissions from the US electricity, transportation and oil and gas sectors following a tie-breaking vote in 2022 by Vice President Kamala Harris for the Inflation Reduction Act, a historic $370 billion in energy and climate funding. The law's incentives, such as clean energy production and investment tax credits and a $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicle purchases, have been cited repeatedly by Biden administration agencies in documents supporting major energy and climate rules.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
A further downward lurch in the PMI points to the manufacturing sector acting as an increased drag on the economy midway through the third quarter. Forward-looking indicators — notably the survey's orders-to-inventory ratio — suggest this drag could intensify in the coming months. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI®) posted 47.9 in August, down from 49.6 in July. The latest reading was the lowest since last December and signaled a second consecutive month of deteriorating manufacturing sector conditions.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) banks' good performance should continue throughout 2024, absent any unexpected shock, thanks to increasing lending volumes, higher fee income, stable margins and strong cost efficiency. For 2025, expected rate cuts would trim margins but could be supportive of asset quality. More broadly, GCC banks remain exposed to potentially slower economic growth because of oil market dynamics (production and prices), the potential unwinding of imbalances in real estate and other cyclical sectors and geopolitical risks that could shift investor sentiment.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
Logistics network disruptions have highlighted Turkey's potential as a manufacturing hub for European, Middle Eastern and US east coast markets. Turkey's exports are highly diversified, with the seven largest categories accounting for a combined 40.2% of the total across all regions and 52.6% of shipments to the EU. Leading categories of goods include the automotive industry, apparel, power grid equipment and home appliances.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Oil market watchers are expecting further price volatility in the coming weeks after crude futures slid dramatically to a nine-month low on bets that disruptions to Libyan supplies will be short-lived with exports returning to the market sooner than expected. Crude futures extended losses in European trading hours Sept. 4 after slumping to their lowest levels since mid-December the previous day, with ICE Brent shedding almost 5% to close at $73.75/b. Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed physical Dated Brent at $75.83/b on Sept. 3, a 4.8% fall on the previous day's assessment and the lowest since Jan 8, 2024.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
This week's episode of Energy Evolution features a conversation with Deise Yumi Asami, the founder of Maximo, an AI-powered robot that automates the heavy lifting for placing and attaching solar modules. The project is being run by AES Corp., a Virginia-based utility and power generation company. In the episode, Asami explains how the robot uses AI to improve its own performance, how it is changing the way solar is installed and the broader implications of AI and automation in the energy transition.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Capital markets, regulatory bodies, employees, third-party data providers and customers alike are increasingly seeking transparency from companies on their performance in managing environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. The time is now to get ESG right and own your narrative for important stakeholders. Join our upcoming webinar where our experts will discuss the importance of quality ESG data collection/management.
—Register for the webinar from S&P Global Market Intelligence