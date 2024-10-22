Energy markets are different in emerging economies. Demand is growing much more rapidly. Project financing is a challenge. Energy affordability is an existential issue. While these factors also affect developed markets, they are far less acute. This makes the energy transition both a luxury and a necessity. A group of researchers at S&P Global recently examined this issue in an article, “Fitting decarbonization into the power sector priorities of emerging economies,” part of a larger series on emerging markets.

Emerging markets hold more than half of the world’s population but only use about half as much energy per capita as Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries. However, energy demand is growing more rapidly in emerging markets due to factors such as population growth, urbanization, economic development and electrification.

Decarbonizing energy grids can seem like a luxury available only to the world’s wealthiest countries. In emerging markets, long-standing underinvestment in energy infrastructure, scarce public funds and foreign capital, and reliance on fossil fuels can make decarbonization appear almost impossible.

However, many emerging markets possess advantages in terms of natural resources, such as hydroelectric power, and have relatively few high-polluting energy plants. Just as many emerging economies moved directly to mobile telephony, skipping the era of landlines, countries that create an energy grid maximized for renewables may skip the era of coal. But in South and Southeast Asia and South Africa, coal is central to the broader economy and employs a large local workforce, creating hard limits on their ability to pivot to renewable capacity.

For emerging markets, the challenges of decarbonization include limited existing energy access, energy security amid geopolitical uncertainty, energy affordability that often leads to government subsidies, existing fossil fuel commitments, high levels of government control that can discourage market players, and limited access to capital.

Despite these challenges, many emerging markets have found ways to make the increasingly favorable economics of renewables work for them. Other emerging economies have looked toward the carbon restrictions of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism policies as a commercial opportunity to sell into a wealthy market with few competitors. Hydrogen is also a potential bright spot, with emerging economies such as Colombia and Vietnam developing hydrogen capabilities.

Ultimately, private sector investment will likely be required to decarbonize energy in emerging markets.

