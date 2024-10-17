Daily Update: October 17, 2024

US energy policy is an area of concern heading into a presidential election that has been in a virtual dead heat for months. Former President Donald Trump has vowed to repeal environmental regulations and withdraw support for electric vehicles. Vice President Kamala Harris has committed to staying the course on energy set by the Biden administration, specifically under the Inflation Reduction Act. While the contrast between the candidates appears clear, it is unclear how much support Republicans would give to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act. Democrats have already learned the political limits of pursuing a green agenda if it leads to higher energy prices. The rhetoric of energy might be radically different under each candidate, but the reality of energy markets appears to be roughly the same.

Trump has often expressed his intention to withdraw again from the Paris Agreement on climate change if he is elected. Former Trump administration officials have been active in outlining a new energy policy in the Project 2025 policy blueprint, released by the Heritage Foundation think tank. In the event of a Trump administration announcing its intention to withdraw from the accords, it is likely that lawsuits would delay actual withdrawal for several years.

Another key difference between the two candidates is their positions on battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). While a Harris administration would likely continue subsidies to encourage BEV adoption, Trump has been consistent in criticizing electric vehicles. He would likely face opposition from his own party, however, since many BEV plants are in Republican districts and local officials depend on the economic opportunities they offer.

Despite the Biden administration’s commitment to environmental goals, the LNG industry has grown significantly over the past few years. The Biden administration chose to pause key LNG export permits earlier this year, but industry observers believe that either candidate is likely to lift the pause. A Trump administration would approve permits quickly and a Harris administration might approve permits after additional scrutiny, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights. LNG trade groups would prefer speedy approvals over slow scrutiny but appear to anticipate approval either way.

A recent “Energy Daily” podcast from S&P Global Commodity Insights reviewed what's at stake in the oil, gas, power and metals sectors in this election. One focus of the podcast was on support for the mining and processing of critical minerals related to the energy transition.

“On first blush, it might be easy to say there wouldn’t be a lot of differences. Both administrations have expressed support for critical minerals given this importance to the clean energy transition, but also that it is a domestic economic development project,” said Taylor Kuykendall, senior metals, mining and coal reporter at S&P Global Commodity Insights. “The devil is in the details. While they both support the industry, [policies] are probably going to vary a lot.”

