Executive Director, Insurance Solutions

Stephen Fitzsimmons is a member of Insurance Solutions within Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He has experience managing multi-sector investment portfolios in support of Life, P&C and Health insurance liabilities. He was a Director and portfolio manager at Conning for the better part of a decade followed by time as a Portfolio Manager at Resolution Life where he helped optimize insurance investment portfolios and supported M&A and reinsurance transactions.

Stephen has over ten years of insurance asset management experience. Stephen earned a B.A. in Economics from the University of Connecticut.