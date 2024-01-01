Executive Director, Data, Valuation & Analytics

Zaid Shahzadeh is an Executive Director leading the Market Data, Valuation and Analytics business development team for North Asia region at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Joined legacy-IHS Markit in 2014 focusing on OTC derivatives data and solutions in Singapore then Hong Kong. Prior to S&P Global, Zaid worked at Barclays and Morgan Stanley in Singapore and London focusing mainly on the derivatives valuation space.

Zaid holds a Master’s degree in Finance from the University of Strathclyde, United Kingdom.