Dougie Mcclumpha

Head of Strategy & Innovation, Regulatory & Compliance Solutions

Dougie is part of the Commercial leadership group for Regulatory & Compliance Solutions, and is responsible for advancing and executing strategic initiatives.

Since joining S&P Global in 2015, he has developed extensive expertise supporting financial institutions in the transformation their client lifecycle management operating models. Dougie has served in a number of functions stretching across multiple domains including KYC, Onboarding and Lifecycle Management. During his time with the organisation, he has been responsible for implementing technology-based and data-driven regulatory & compliance solutions to global investment banks and asset managers, most recently executing the delivery of our flagship CLM Pro solution.

Dougie holds a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from the University of Durham.