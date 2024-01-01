Senior ESG Specialist

With expertise in climate analytics and sustainability regulation, Daniel Kaye provides insights, research, and client development on sustainability involvement in portfolios/loan books. Core areas of focus include SFDR, EU Taxonomy, TCFD, Paris Alignment, PCAF and physical and transition risk assessments. Having worked at S&P Global for over 5 years in a mixture of commercial and analytical roles, he has a multitude of experience across the buy side, sell side, insurance and corporate sectors.