Chris Linteris

Managing Director, C&I Lending

In March of 2025, Chris re-joined ConnectOne Bank as the Managing Director of the Bank's C&I Commercial Lending business in the Florida market. In his new role, Chris will be responsible for growing the Bank's various business lines, including Small Business, Commercial, Middle Market, and Corporate, throughout the State of Florida.



Prior to his current role, he was the CFO of Wonder Food Group, Inc, an industry leading food manufacturer. Under his leadership, the firm experienced rapid growth from $60 million to $350 million in annual revenue. In this role, he led the finance, accounting, real estate, M&A, legal, human resource, and corporate strategy divisions. He oversaw the daily financial operations, capital structure, and managed relationships with professional vendors including banking, legal, insurance, 401(k), trust, and estate. In addition to ensuring the financial strength of the Company and efficiency of daily operations, he led strategic initiatives and managed the firm's mergers/acquisitions pipeline.



Mr. Linteris previously provided consulting services to businesses with revenues of $20 million+. In 2020, after a 16 year career in banking, Chris founded Chrono Capital, LLC to provide financial and management consulting services. With diverse experience as a CFO and Commercial Banker, he adds value to clients through services in accounting, finance, operations, C&I (Commercial and Industrial) lending, investment real estate, and construction lending, Chris has spent his career consulting with local business owners to provide financing solutions and comprehensive banking services. He is well versed in Microsoft Dynamics, QuickBooks, ADP payroll, employee benefits, 401(k) retirement planning, corporate insurance, and estate planning. For business owners, "Time is money."



Prior to founding Chrono Enterprises, Mr. Linteris served as Vice President/Commercial Loan Officer at ConnectOne Bank. As the Bank’s first C&I lender, he specialized in lending to manufacturers and professional service firms, originating loans of $500 million in New Jersey and NYC.



Prior to ConnectOne Bank, Chris held positions of increasing responsibility at TD Bank after starting his career as a part-time teller. He was formally credit trained through TD Bank's Credit Training Program. Mr. Linteris is a graduate of the Stonier School of Banking and a former board member of the American Bankers Association’s Commercial Lending School in Dallas, TX. He holds a BS in Finance from The College of New Jersey and earned the rank of Eagle Scout in The Boy Scouts of America.