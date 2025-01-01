Anke Weigand

Director, Global Account Management, Europe

Anke Wiegand serves as Director of Global Account Management for the Europe region at S&P Global Market Intelligence, where she plays a pivotal role in supporting top clients in the DACH region and the UK. Her focus is on expanding dialogue and fostering client growth, ensuring that clients receive the best possible support to achieve their objectives.

With over 20 years of sales experience within the financial sector, Anke is a seasoned business development professional and team leader. She has been with S&P Global for over 13 years, holding various roles including Executive Director of Global Account Management for Corporates & Public Sector, and Senior Sales Director & Team Leader for Non-Financial Corporates in Europe. Prior to joining S&P Global, Anke held positions at Thomson Reuters and Reuters Financial Software, where she was responsible for business development in the German-speaking sell-side and buy-side markets.