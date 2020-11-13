Daily Update: November 13, 2020

Subscribe on LinkedIn to be notified of each new Daily Update—a curated selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global.







On Feb. 2 of this year, countries around the world began to limit global air travel. As these restrictions grew more common, and business and leisure travel ground to a halt, the global hospitality industry suffered. Hotel occupancy rates in the U.S. fell toward 20% in March and April, and remain well below 50%, with revenue per available room (RevPAR) plunging nationwide to $43.76. In warm-weather destinations such as southern Florida and Hawaii, these numbers are significantly worse as leisure travel has been particularly hard hit.

The announcement this week of successful late-stage trials for a coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE buoyed hospitality-industry stocks. Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. increased 40% on the news. But even that positive development comes too late for many hotels and hospitality companies.

On Nov. 4, Hilton Worldwide reported a loss in the third quarter of 28 cents per share, which the company’s chief financial officer attributed to the continued hit to travel during the pandemic. In October, S&P Global Ratings removed Marriott International Inc.’s ratings from CreditWatch, but affirmed its ‘BBB-‘ issuer credit rating.

"The negative outlook reflects significant risks from the ongoing pandemic and economic recession, and the likelihood we could downgrade the rating if a medical solution to COVID-19 is not achieved in mid-2021 or broadly disseminated by late 2021 in a manner that enables business and group travel and hotel demand to recover sufficiently for Marriott to restore credit measures in 2022," S&P Global Ratings said of its decision.

On the positive side, the retail, leisure, and hospitality industries accounted for 58.8% of the job gains in October’s unexpectedly positive employment report. But economists see danger signs without further federal stimulus.

"Continuing jobless claims fell last month, which is a positive on the face of it, but the worry is the decline could be people have just fallen off and are no longer on benefits because they have been unemployed for so long," Beth Ann Bovino, S&P Global Ratings' U.S. chief economist told S&P Global Market Intelligence. "For the people in leisure and hospitality, the longer this fire lasts, the longer they stay unemployed. They lose access to unemployment benefits, and the vicious cycle continues."

Business-interruption coverage for hospitality companies has become the subject of lawsuits in Europe as insurance companies have tried to deny claims to limit their exposure. Befuddled by a set of ambiguous and inconsistent laws across the Eurozone, the German state of Bavaria's Ministry of Economic Affairs struck a deal with the state's big insurers in April to pay hotels 10%-15% of their losses regardless of policy terms.

As infection rates have increased across Europe and lockdowns have returned, the hospitality industry is certain to suffer a second shock. "Leisure and hospitality are in the crosshairs," Andrew Angeli, European head of real asset research at CBRE Global Investors Ltd told S&P Global Market Intelligence. "They've had the greatest burden placed on them in terms of operating hours lost."

Despite all the grim news for the industry, Airbnb , the vacation-rental company, is proceeding with plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in December. According to reports, they aim to raise roughly $3 billion.

Written and compiled by Molly Mintz.