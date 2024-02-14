S&P Global India launches the ‘India Research Chapter’ to provide Essential Intelligence on the Growing Indian Market

New initiatives provide customers and the local market essential intelligence the growing India market

Contributors will include analysts from across S&P Global divisions and CRISIL

Research will feature thought leadership on key topics including economy, generative AI, technology, geopolitics, energy transition, supply chain, capital markets, infrastructure, sustainability, automotives and more

New Delhi, February 14, 2024 – S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced the launch of the ‘India Research Chapter,’ an initiative to fuel India-oriented research and reports. This initiative brings together experts from across divisions and functions of S&P Global and CRISIL (An S&P Global company). As part of the S&P Global India Leadership Council, the newly unveiled India Research Chapter will be guided by a team of experts covering a wide array of themes including economics, technology, generative AI, banking, finance, automotive, country risk, capital markets, supply chain, energy transition, infrastructure, and sustainability, among others.

The India Research Chapter will develop insights focusing on the opportunities, risks and potential for India to strengthen its claim towards becoming the third largest economy in the world by 2030. Leveraging the expertise amassed by S&P Global and CRISIL analysts, the Chapter will produce a series of insightful reports and white papers, offering invaluable perspectives on the dynamic forces shaping the domestic environment.

Abhishek Tomar, Head of the India Leadership Council (S&P Global and CRISIL) and Chief Data Officer, S&P Global Market Intelligence said, "Over the past decade, India has emerged as a significant player on the global stage, with its dynamic economy and core sectors attracting widespread attention. At S&P Global, we're not just observing this progress - we're strategically engaging with it with the launch of the India Research Chapter. Guided by our India Leadership Council, we are creating a platform for continuous dialogue, insights, and analysis on the Indian market and the economy's key trends and developments. Through the lens of S&P Global experts, we will enable our customers and the market to anticipate changes and capitalize on opportunities shaping India's economic future."

The India Research Chapter will be led by Deepa Kumar, Head of Asia-Pacific Country Risk, S&P Global Market Intelligence and Gauri Jauhar, Executive Director, Energy Transitions and Clean Tech Consulting, S&P Global Commodity Insights with Executive Sponsorship from S&P Global Research Council member Atul Arya, Chief Energy Strategist, S&P Global Commodity Insights who has been instrumental in shaping the recent S&P Global publication, ‘Look Forward: India’s Moment’.

"India, as the world's fastest-growing major economy, is assuming a pivotal role in the global economy, technology and geopolitical landscape," said Atul Arya, Chief Energy Strategist at S&P Global Commodity Insights and a member of the S&P Global Research Council. "Our India Research Chapter is a strategic initiative aimed at providing in-depth, timely insights and thought leadership into the complexities and dynamism of the Indian economy, its diverse sectors, and industries. Leveraging the extensive sectoral and geographic expertise of our analysts, we are committed to offering comprehensive, consistent and insightful coverage that illuminates India's trajectory in the evolving new global order."

Other members of the S&P Global India Research Chapter will include: Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist at CRISIL; Puneet Gupta, Director, Vehicle sales & Powertrain Forecast - India & ASEAN at S&P Global Mobility; Swati Mathur, Consulting Associate Director at S&P Global Commodity Insights; Pulkit Agarwal, Head of India content at S&P Global Commodity Insights; Sampath Sharma Nariyanuri, APAC Fintech Research Analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence; Gaurav Vangaal- Associate Director, Light Vehicle Production Forecast for the Indian Subcontinent at S&P Global Mobility; Radhika Tomar, Director, Corporate Engagement for APAC at S&P Global Sustainable1 and Geeta Chugh, Managing Director, Financial Institutions, South and Southeast Asia, S&P Global Ratings.

The initiative will also include inputs from analysts and experts from various S&P Global divisions across geographies based on their India expertise. The first flagship publication is expected to publish in mid-2024.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.

Media Contact:

Saumya Bhushan - Lead, Corporate Communications, South Asia, S&P Global

P. +91-9910353007

E. saumya.bhushan@spglobal.com