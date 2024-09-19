India is set to become the third-largest economy by 2030-31 with projected annual growth of 6.7%, according to S&P Global



The S&P Global India Research Chapter’s inaugural study finds:

India has emerged as the fastest-growing large economy at an 8.2% growth rate in FY 2024

The growing domestic energy demand will require balance with investments in sustainable technologies

Infrastructure development and geopolitical strategies will play an important role in maximizing trade benefits

Mumbai, September 19, 2024: S&P Global today published its first edition of “India Forward: Emerging Perspectives”, emphasizing India’s projection as a leading global economy. The report highlights that India is on track to become the third-largest economy by fiscal 2030-31, driven by a robust projected annual growth rate of 6.7%. This follows an impressive GDP growth of 8.2% in the fiscal year 2024, significantly exceeding the government’s earlier estimate of 7.3%.

Abhishek Tomar, Head- S&P Global India Leadership Council and Chief Data Officer for S&P Global Market Intelligence said, “India’s medium-term prospects are healthy and filled with opportunities in multiple sectors including trade, agriculture, and AI, likely structural reforms and growing energy demands. India is poised for growth, and with a young and dynamic workforce well-positioned to shape the global economic landscape.”

Key highlights include:

Economy & Capital Markets: India is the fastest-growing large economy, with an 8.2% growth rate in FY 2024, surpassing earlier estimates. Continued reforms are crucial to improving business transactions and logistics, boosting private sector investment, and reducing reliance on public capital. The equity markets are expected to stay dynamic and competitive due to strong growth prospects and better regulation. Foreign inflows into Indian government bonds have surged since the country joined major emerging market indexes, with further growth anticipated.

India faces rising domestic energy demands and can look to sustainable technologies, including renewables and low-emission fuels balancing energy security with its energy transition plans. Agriculture will rely on advanced technologies and new policies to improve infrastructure and productivity. The need is to address critical infrastructure issues such as irrigation, storage, and supply distribution to ensure food security and economic stability. AI and Digitalization: Leveraging AI can boost economic growth, with opportunities for public-private partnerships to replicate the success of India’s digital infrastructure.

“India Forward” is prepared by S&P Global and CRISIL’s cross-divisional India Research Chapter, an initiative of the S&P Global India Leadership Council. This Chapter provides distinct thought leadership on India by combining local expertise, global perspectives and its full suite of capabilities.

Download the “India Forward: Emerging Perspectives” here.



About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world’s leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world’s leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.

Media contact:

Saumya Bhushan

saumya.bhushan@spglobal.com

+91-9910353007