India is set to become the third-largest economy by 2030-31 with projected annual growth of 6.7%, according to S&P Global

Press Release
The S&P Global India Research Chapter’s inaugural study finds:
Mumbai, September 19, 2024: S&P Global today published its first edition of “India Forward: Emerging Perspectives”, emphasizing India’s projection as a leading global economy. The report highlights that India is on track to become the third-largest economy by fiscal 2030-31, driven by a robust projected annual growth rate of 6.7%. This follows an impressive GDP growth of 8.2% in the fiscal year 2024, significantly exceeding the government’s earlier estimate of 7.3%.
Abhishek Tomar, Head- S&P Global India Leadership Council and Chief Data Officer for S&P Global Market Intelligence said, “India’s medium-term prospects are healthy and filled with opportunities in multiple sectors including trade, agriculture, and AI, likely structural reforms and growing energy demands. India is poised for growth, and with a young and dynamic workforce well-positioned to shape the global economic landscape.”
“India Forward” is prepared by S&P Global and CRISIL’s cross-divisional India Research Chapter, an initiative of the S&P Global India Leadership Council. This Chapter provides distinct thought leadership on India by combining local expertise, global perspectives and its full suite of capabilities.
Download the “India Forward: Emerging Perspectives” here.
About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.
We are widely sought after by many of the world’s leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world’s leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.
Media contact:
Saumya Bhushan
saumya.bhushan@spglobal.com
+91-9910353007