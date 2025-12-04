In recent months, Waymo has expanded its services to Atlanta and Austin in collaboration with Uber and introduced a corporate travel program. Waymo is also partnering with DoorDash on an early autonomous delivery program in Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Francisco.

This year, Waymo launched robotaxi rides on highways in Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Francisco for early-access users, signaling increased confidence in safety and enabling expanded ride-hailing service between towns, suburbs and major metropolitan areas.

The Waymo fleet grew from approximately 1,500 robotaxis in May 2025 to roughly 2,500 in November. The company also operates fully autonomous vehicles without safety operators in Miami and plans to expand this model to Dallas, Houston, Orlando and San Antonio in the coming weeks, with a public launch for riders set for 2026.

In November, Waymo also began serving Detroit—the first deployment in a Midwest city with winter weather conditions. Waymo also announced Baltimore, Philadelphia, St Louis, and Pittsburgh launched on December 3.

Waymo plans to broaden its robotaxi services to Minneapolis, New Orleans and Tampa, starting with human-driven vehicles for testing before launching fully autonomous commercial ride-hailing services in these cities. The company reached 100 million fully autonomous miles driven on public roads in July 2025 and now completes more than 250,000 paid rides per week.