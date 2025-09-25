S&P Global Offerings
Autonomous driving gains momentum in Europe and the Middle East, where robotaxis and robobuses give Chinese players a head start over US competitors. Read on to discover:
As autonomous driving regains global momentum, a strategic window is opening in Europe and the Middle East. Mainland Chinese tech giants are moving early, while US leaders like Tesla and Waymo remain North America-focused. Chinese automakers Baidu, WeRide and Pony.ai are launching pilot programs and forming local partnerships to capture first-mover advantages. The race now hinges on scaling at home, expanding abroad and navigating regional challenges.
In the US, Waymo autonomous driving is the most commercially advanced ride-hailing player. Its robotaxis with multi-modal sensors now operate at scale, serving more than 250,000 paid riders per week across Austin, Phoenix and San Francisco. Since launching in Phoenix, rollout timelines fell from four years in Arizona to 14 months in Atlanta and Austin. Cruise, once a major contender, has now effectively exited the robotaxi space with no active commercial services.
Tesla autonomous driving, by contrast, is pursuing a different strategy, relying on vision-based autonomous driving technology that uses cameras and AI to interpret the road and is integrated directly into consumer vehicles. Its “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) software remains a Level 2+ automated driving system and lacks the redundancy—backup sensors and systems—required for full autonomy. Tesla’s FSD-equipped vehicles remain under driver supervision.
In 2025, Tesla launched a supervised ride-hailing service in Austin and the San Francisco Bay area as part of its ongoing testing but is not authorized for public paid rides. While Tesla has announced plans for a dedicated robotaxi, this remains a goal only, and Tesla has no operational deployments comparable to Waymo’s current scale or autonomy level.
In contrast, mainland China’s autonomous vehicle sector has moved rapidly from testing to early-stage commercial deployment, bolstered by supportive government policies, streamlined autonomous vehicle regulation and rich access to real-world driving data.
Players such as Baidu Apollo, Pony.ai and WeRide operate robotaxi and robobus (autonomous driving bus) pilots across urban hubs including Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai, where city-level governments provide geo-fenced zones and digital infrastructure. Baidu and WeRide now charge passengers for fully driverless rides in select zones, marking a shift from pilot projects to revenue-generating services.
China’s autonomous driving expansion is in full swing. Apollo Go runs one of the largest robotaxi fleets, operating in cities such as Beijing, Guangzhou and Wuhan. Despite cost and technological challenges, China’s coordinated industrial strategy and data ecosystem give its autonomous driving car companies an edge for global expansion.
As domestic autonomous vehicle commercialization matures, US and mainland Chinese companies are increasingly looking outward, with emerging markets for autonomous vehicles in Europe and the Middle East for robotaxi and robobus deployment.
While American firms such as Tesla and Waymo remain focused on their North American operations, with Waymo also initiating testing in Tokyo, mainland Chinese players have moved decisively to gain an edge across several European, Middle Eastern, capitalizing on export-ready platforms and local partnerships.
In Europe, including the UK, regulatory efforts to harmonize autonomous vehicle requirements and testing are accelerating pilot programs, particularly in France, Germany, Luxembourg and Switzerland.
Mobileye is playing a key role as a technology provider, partnering with multiple automakers and mobility operators to lead deployment efforts. The pilot is already running in Hamburg, Germany with passengers and a safety driver, and the fully driverless service is expected by 2026.
UK-based startup Wayve is testing autonomous driving on public roads in several cities using AI and cameras designed for urban streets. ADASTEC, in collaboration with Turkish OEM Karsan and local transit operators, has deployed its SAE Level 4 autonomous driving bus, the Karsan e-ATAK, in Finland, Germany, the Netherlands and Norway, with ongoing pilots in urban and airport settings.
Chinese autonomous driving companies in Europe include players like Baidu, Pony.ai and WeRide, which are emerging as serious contenders. Baidu plans to launch robotaxi operations first in Switzerland and Turkey, then across the broader EU. Pony.ai’s recent pilot in Luxembourg illustrates its strategy to align with EU regulations.
Meanwhile, robobuses face lower technical barriers and fit more easily into European transit, especially in dense urban corridors and short “last-mile” routes connecting transit hubs to final destinations. As a result, mainland Chinese companies are strategically prioritizing robobus deployments alongside robotaxis to accelerate adoption.
In the Middle East, the landscape is even more favorable for autonomous vehicle deployment, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE emerging as leaders. Mainland Chinese players, particularly WeRide, Baidu and Pony.ai, have taken the first steps, backed by government support, sovereign wealth funds and partnerships with global mobility platforms like Uber.
Autonomous driving pilots in the Middle East for robotaxis and robobuses are already underway in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, supported by smart city infrastructure and policies conducive to rapid autonomous vehicle scaling.
Tesla and Waymo have not yet launched robotaxi operations in the EU or Middle East. Tesla’s system remains Level 2+ and lacks the sensor redundancy and safety architecture required for full Level 4 autonomous vehicles. Waymo has deprioritized EU expansion because some countries lag in adopting autonomous vehicle regulations, creating operational and legal uncertainty. Nevertheless, if these US giants overcome technical and regulatory hurdles at home, they will likely become formidable global competitors in the medium to long term.
In this context, the early-mover advantage held by mainland Chinese autonomous vehicle firms in European, Middle Eastern and African markets is strategically significant.
By rapidly scaling operations and establishing deep partnerships, they can solidify their position before US tech companies enter with full force. The business triangle model linking OEMs, robotaxi technology providers and fleet operators has proven especially effective in these markets, enabling scalable, mutually beneficial ecosystems.
Practical and policy imperatives are driving the future of autonomous driving in Europe. Urban centers face pressure to meet emission targets, alleviate congestion and transition toward shared, electrified mobility.
Autonomous vehicles, particularly robotaxis and robobuses, are positioned to support these goals by reducing cost-per-kilometer and improving service efficiency—especially when integrated into mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) platforms that let users plan, book and pay for trips across multiple transport modes in a single app.
Rising public transport driver shortages, high labor costs in countries like Switzerland and regulations such as London’s congestion charters further strengthen the case for driverless fleets. Unlike robotaxis, which must navigate dynamically in any direction within an authorized area, robobuses have lower technical requirements. Operating on fixed routes, they can supplement strained municipal transit systems.
Eventually, autonomous vehicles could transform hub-to-hub freight and logistics automation across the continent, with players like Mercedes Benz targeting Level 4 autonomous driving for vans and trucks within the next decade, and Mobileye partnering with Volkswagen to pursue similar long-haul applications.
In the Middle East, ambitious national agendas and heavy investment in smart city infrastructure are driving autonomous mobility. Countries like Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leveraging economic strength and regulatory flexibility to position themselves early. Harsh climates and the desire to showcase technological leadership make robotaxis and robobuses appealing.
Middle Eastern governments are actively piloting autonomous services, supported by sovereign wealth funds and partnerships with global tech players, including mainland Chinese autonomous vehicle firms. Although these countries lack a domestic automotive supply chain, their substantial financial resources and proactive policy frameworks enable them to accelerate autonomous vehicle deployment.
The Middle East and Europe offer compelling opportunities for US and mainland Chinese autonomous vehicle companies, but also pose a distinct set of operational, regulatory and geopolitical challenges.
On the plus side, these regions feature strong government support for mobility innovation, with countries offering incentives, favorable policies and premium market potential—particularly in high-cost regions like Switzerland and the UAE, where autonomous vehicle technology can deliver faster cost advantages. First movers can turn pilot projects into profitable, long-term commercial operations, leveraging strong urban demand and supportive smart city infrastructure.
However, scaling in the EU requires navigating complex regulations, including regulatory challenges for Level 4 robotaxis in Europe. While UN Economic Commission for Europe standards and EU Commission harmonization efforts exist, country-specific laws and local traffic rules remain. A key challenge for mainland Chinese autonomous vehicle companies is Europe’s strict regulatory landscape around data governance, cybersecurity and localization.
Autonomous vehicles generate sensitive data, including real-time mapping, behavioral analytics and vehicle telemetry, which is subject to stringent General Data Protection Regulation rules and national security considerations. Several EU countries restrict foreign access to or storage of critical geospatial data, making it harder for mainland Chinese firms to operate without local infrastructure and transparent data-sharing frameworks.
In contrast, European players like Mobileye and Wayve, familiar with local regulations and backed by an established compliance infrastructure, enjoy a trust and operational advantage. Mainland Chinese autonomous vehicle exporters must address these concerns to scale operations and build long-term public and institutional trust in European markets.
Autonomous vehicle developers must also contend with infrastructure variability, the need for local partnerships and often complex coordination with public transport operators and city planners. For mainland Chinese autonomous vehicle companies, an added layer of geopolitical sensitivity can affect public trust, data access and policy scrutiny—particularly in Western European markets. Success in these markets will ultimately depend on balancing technological readiness with regional alignment, deep ecosystem integration and an adaptive regulatory strategy.
Europe and the Middle East are emerging as key markets for autonomous driving. Success will depend on balancing technology, regulations, and partnerships, as US and Chinese firms compete to scale robotaxi and robobus operations and capture first-mover advantages.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.