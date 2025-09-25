In the US, Waymo autonomous driving is the most commercially advanced ride-hailing player. Its robotaxis with multi-modal sensors now operate at scale, serving more than 250,000 paid riders per week across Austin, Phoenix and San Francisco. Since launching in Phoenix, rollout timelines fell from four years in Arizona to 14 months in Atlanta and Austin. Cruise, once a major contender, has now effectively exited the robotaxi space with no active commercial services.

Tesla autonomous driving, by contrast, is pursuing a different strategy, relying on vision-based autonomous driving technology that uses cameras and AI to interpret the road and is integrated directly into consumer vehicles. Its “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) software remains a Level 2+ automated driving system and lacks the redundancy—backup sensors and systems—required for full autonomy. Tesla’s FSD-equipped vehicles remain under driver supervision.

In 2025, Tesla launched a supervised ride-hailing service in Austin and the San Francisco Bay area as part of its ongoing testing but is not authorized for public paid rides. While Tesla has announced plans for a dedicated robotaxi, this remains a goal only, and Tesla has no operational deployments comparable to Waymo’s current scale or autonomy level.

